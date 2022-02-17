Samsung's MWC 2022 event live stream teased as a 'new era of connected mobile devices'

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The Samsung MWC keynote will be streamed live on February 27 on its YouTube channel, and the livestream will start at noon Eastern time, or 7 PM CET. That's a day before the MWC expo officially starts, and, as usual, Samsung will try to prevent its announcements being mixed in the general noise and clutter of the Mobile World Congress 2022.





Samsung has been teasing the upcoming interconnectedness of its electronics, wearables, household appliances and the like in one integrated smart home experience, so perhaps this will be the main topic of its MWC keynote.





The teaser image that you see above indeed shows a number of different Samsung gear like foldable phones, laptops, convertibles, tablets and smart wearables, so a common language to unite all those in one big happy Samsung family could be the main theme of the company's MWC presence.









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up