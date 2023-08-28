Samsung lists the Galaxy S23 FE as benchmarks pit it against the S23
After a brief hiatus last year, Samsung appears ready to resurrect the beloved Fan Edition of its popular S-line phones. The purported Galaxy S23 FE support page has gone up on one of its own country websites, under the disguise of a SM-S711B model number, followed by the DS (Dual SIM) notation.
This model number is believed to be of the Galaxy S23 FE, according to Samsung's new internal numbering nomenclature, even though the S21 FE was denoted as SM-G990B when it launched last January.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hardware specs
That same Samsung SM-S711B phone also popped up on Geekbench from where some of the Galaxy S23 FE specs were reiterated after a leakster tipped them all to be as follows:
- 6.4" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processors
- 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto
- Selfie: 10MP
- Android 13, One UI 5.1
- 4,500mAh battery
- 25W Charging
If these specs look familiar, that's because they somewhat mimic those of the Galaxy S22 series, while filling one important uncovered niche in the series, that of a phone with a screen between the base 6.1-inchers and the larger Plus or Ultra siblings.
Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S23 FE in September at pricing that should make even Galaxy S23 owners smile and in the US the phone is likely to land with a Snapdragon chipset, rather than the Exynos 2200 rumored for the S23 FE abroad.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Galaxy S23 benchmarks
Needless to say, the Galaxy S23 will be faster than the S23 FE, given that one is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while the cheaper Fan Edition version makes do with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. As you can see from the leaked Galaxy S23 FE Geekbench scores, however, the difference is unlikely to be all that huge.
All in all, Samsung may have another Fan Edition hit on its hands when it launched the Galaxy S23 FE next month, as it will fill a market niche that has been left empty by Samsung this year, for a compact phone with a screen neither too small nor too big, and upper midrange specs at a price lower than what's in the S23 series.
