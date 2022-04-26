5G Android smartphone sales: Samsung's the undisputed leader



Moving forward, the Galaxy A32 5G should drop off the best-sellers list as the newer Galaxy A33 5G takes over demand. However, the Galaxy A22 variant should continue to sell well as Samsung is yet to launch a 5G version of the Galaxy A23.

Oppo, Honor, Xiaomi, and Vivo are the other brands leading the 5G race

Other than Samsung, Oppo found success with the Reno 7 5G — a mid-range smartphone that also became the best-selling Android smartphone in China, regardless of connectivity. Former Huawei subsidiary Honor is another company riding the 5G wave, also thanks to the Chinese market. The Honor 60 was the sixth best-selling 5G Android and the Honor X30 occupied ninth place.



Overall, Android smartphones accounted for 67% of global 5G sales in February 2022, with the remaining 33% belonging to Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Rounding out the top 10 were the Vivo S12 and Xiaomi Redmi K40, both of which are positioned as low-end devices. Whereas Samsung seems to be focusing its 5G efforts on the European and North American smartphone markets, Oppo and others seem to be following a China-first launch strategy, with other markets like the Middle East and Europe an afterthought.

Two other devices worth mentioning are the Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A22 5G, which were the fourth and tenth most popular 5G Android phones overall and occupy key positions in Samsung’s budget lineup. Unsurprisingly, it’s understood that their low prices were the key selling points. Both devices performed exceptionally well in the UK, with the Galaxy A32 5G also proving popular in the US while the Galaxy A22 5G captured a nice audience in India.