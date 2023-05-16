Samsung is off to the AI races, but it won’t be competing with the rest

right?



Well, it just did . this time around? Well, it will be available first to Samsung employees and… then it will stay in house for the foreseeable future.







You read that right, folks! This Sammy AI won’t be leaving the cuckoo's nest anytime soon. But why’s that? Well, it just Sammobile reports that Samsung has partnered with Naver — a global tech platform and search engine — in order to create its very own generative AI platform. So what’s the twisttime around? Well, it will be available first to Samsung employees and… then it willfor the foreseeable future.You read that right, folks! This Sammy AI won’t be leaving the cuckoo's nest anytime soon. But why’s that?





Well, in short, some dudes from Samsung were toying around with ChatGPT when they accidentally leaked the company’s semiconductor tech on the platform, so the Big S decided that it'd probably be safer to have its own version of it.



Yes, that is funny. And hey — kudos to Samsung for not banning AI within the company, but opting to grant its employees the tools they need to work more efficiently. All companies can learn from this move and this is pretty much what AI should be all about.



Given that Samsung’s AI tool will be exclusive to its workers, it will certainly be tailored to help their own workflow. As a start, access will be granted to the Device Solutions Division and later on, other teams may join in on the fun.



Is one of those teams going to be Samsung’s core audience? Maybe, probably not . But we’d still be stocked to find out what a Samsung-made AI would look and feel like. After all, it's not any day that one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers makes its own AI, right?