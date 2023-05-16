Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung is off to the AI races, but it won’t be competing with the rest

Samsung
1
Samsung is off to the AI races, but it won’t be competing with the rest
In case you couldn’t tell by watching Google’s I/O event of 2023, where pretty much half the show was AI talk, then here it is: AI is all the rage now! Companies are racing to outpace each other, each with its own rendition of a bot, way more capable than Cleverbot.

ChatGPT was the fuel that raised the heat in this race towards the future, but Microsoft’s unveiling to Bing AI was the sounding of trumpets that the others couldn’t ignore. Yet while all of that was going on, Samsung stayed quiet. Given that it makes some of the best Android phones out there, it should be joining the rest, right? 

Well, it just did. Sammobile reports that Samsung has partnered with Naver — a global tech platform and search engine —  in order to create its very own generative AI platform. So what’s the twist this time around? Well, it will be available first to Samsung employees and… then it will stay in house for the foreseeable future.



You read that right, folks! This Sammy AI won’t be leaving the cuckoo's nest anytime soon. But why’s that? 

Well, in short, some dudes from Samsung were toying around with ChatGPT when they accidentally leaked the company’s semiconductor tech on the platform, so the Big S decided that it'd probably be safer to have its own version of it. 

Yes, that is funny. And hey — kudos to Samsung for not banning AI within the company, but opting to grant its employees the tools they need to work more efficiently. All companies can learn from this move and this is pretty much what AI should be all about.

Given that Samsung’s AI tool will be exclusive to its workers, it will certainly be tailored to help their own workflow. As a start, access will be granted to the Device Solutions Division and later on, other teams may join in on the fun.

Is one of those teams going to be Samsung’s core audience? Maybe, probably not. But we’d still be stocked to find out what a Samsung-made AI would look and feel like. After all, it's not any day that one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers makes its own AI, right? 

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless