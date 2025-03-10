Samsung is hiring! Except for one struggling division that might be about to get axed

Samsung wanted the Galaxy S25 series to be powered by Exynos. | Video credit — Samsung

However, despite the multiple warning signs, I think that Samsung Foundry is likely here to stay. For starters the foundry just laid off a huge number of employees during the last few months of 2024. Understandably it won’t find any reason to start hiring again so soon after.Secondly the 2 nm process is making good progress as mentioned above. Is it top of its class across the industry? Not yet. But it would be unexpected of Samsung to abandon this progress after how much it went through to stabilize the 3 nm process.And lastly a Samsung spokesperson reached out to me and said that there were a lot of baseless rumors floating around about Samsung Foundry. According to them Samsung was still heavily committed to 2 nm chip production and even 1.4 nm chips. They also claimed that a lot of the reports about Samsung Foundry’s low yields were plain wrong.Samsung Foundry is struggling to find big clients because of its past issues but it’s on the right path and will likely unveil the Exynos 2600 in the near future.