Samsung is hiring! Except for one struggling division that might be about to get axed
After multiple reports of mass layoffs in 2024, Samsung is now hiring and has around 10,000 openings. However one key division is not looking for new employees: Samsung Foundry (translated source). Naturally this poses multiple questions, with the most pressing one being about whether Samsung is planning to close down its foundry entirely.
It’s no secret that Samsung Foundry had been struggling for the better half of 2024. The company itself admitted that it had faced many problems but was sure it could overcome them. Samsung’s perseverance paid off in the end when the foundry stabilized its 3 nm manufacturing process and began work on 2 nm production.
But since then more reports have been circulating about the 2 nm process struggling even though it’s progressing at a much better rate than the 3 nm process. Now, with Samsung Foundry not hiring after laying off so many workers last year, industry insiders are asking whether there is a future for it at all.
One insider claims that there are rumors about Samsung planning to dissolve its LSI (Large-Scale Integration) division. This division focuses on the integration of components on a semiconductor.
Samsung wanted the Galaxy S25 series to be powered by Exynos. | Video credit — Samsung
However, despite the multiple warning signs, I think that Samsung Foundry is likely here to stay. For starters the foundry just laid off a huge number of employees during the last few months of 2024. Understandably it won’t find any reason to start hiring again so soon after.
Secondly the 2 nm process is making good progress as mentioned above. Is it top of its class across the industry? Not yet. But it would be unexpected of Samsung to abandon this progress after how much it went through to stabilize the 3 nm process.
And lastly a Samsung spokesperson reached out to me and said that there were a lot of baseless rumors floating around about Samsung Foundry. According to them Samsung was still heavily committed to 2 nm chip production and even 1.4 nm chips. They also claimed that a lot of the reports about Samsung Foundry’s low yields were plain wrong.
Samsung Foundry is struggling to find big clients because of its past issues but it’s on the right path and will likely unveil the Exynos 2600 in the near future.
