Samsung hypes Galaxy S23 series announcement with amazing 3D projection (VIDEO)

Samsung's next Unpacked event is creeping ever so closer with the festivities set to kick off on February 1st at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Galaxy S23 series pre-orders will start being accepted by Samsung at the same time and the phones will be released on February 17th. In Milan, Italy, on a building known as Samsung District , the company has put up a cool-looking 3D projection that promotes the camera array on the new phones, Space Zoom, and Night Mode.





All three phones will be powered by an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The high-performance X-3 CPU core will be clocked at 3.32GHz as opposed to the 3.2GHz clock speed for the same core on the regular variant of the chipset. If you had to pick one particular feature that has been rumored, debunked, rumored again, and then all but confirmed, it would be the 200MP image sensor for the Galaxy S23 Ultra's primary camera. The sensor being used, the ISOCELL HP2, was recently unveiled by Samsung









The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will have the same camera setup which will include 30x digital Space Zoom. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 100x digital Space Zoom and Samsung continues to promote it by showing an image of the moon in its teasers.





In case you were praying for a 3mm earphone jack, we can tell you that your prayers were not answered. If you were hoping that the Galaxy S23 Ultra would continue to take design cues from the iconic Galaxy Note, that is true. The squared-off corners, the S Pen included in the box, and the on-device silo for the digital stylus should bring back memories of the days when the Galaxy Note ruled what was then called the "phablet" world.

Take a look at the video released by Samsung which we've embedded in this story. You can marvel at it if you wish and then get ready for one of the most anticipated new phone introductions of the year taking place on February 1st. If you want to view the Unpacked event as it happens, you can try Samsung's YouTube channel , the Samsung Newsroom , or the company's website





As for the 3D projection, the truth is that Samsung doesn't need a promotion like this to get consumers riled up for the Unpacked event. Still, you are going to want to watch the video more than just one time.

