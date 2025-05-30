Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Samsung hit with $112M verdict in Maxell patent fight, and the drama's far from over

A U.S. court found Samsung guilty of infringing key tech patents, but with appeals on the table, this battle may just be heating up.

Samsung
Just when you think the patent wars might be slowing down – bam, another tech giant lands in hot water. This time, it's Samsung, facing a hefty $112 million judgment in the U.S. after a court ruled it stepped on Maxell's intellectual property. And yes, this drama includes smartphones, smart home gadgets, and even a past deal gone cold.

A U.S. District Court ruled that Samsung infringed on three patents registered by Japanese firm Maxell, and ordered the South Korea-based tech giant to pay $112 million. Of course, Samsung may appeal this judgment to a higher court if it finds that the ruling isn't satisfactory to it. 

A report from The Korea Herald indicates that the Court in Texarkana, Texas, said in its verdict that Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets, SmartThings, and even some home appliances are infringing on the patents. The patents are numbers 8,982,086, 10,176,848 and 11,017,815 by Maxell.

These patents are focused on new methods of device unlocking, processing of information, networking, and even reproduction of images and videos. Maxell requested almost $130 million in damages, but the jury ordered Samsung to pay almost $112 million. 

This lawsuit started in 2023. It covered a wide range of electronics-related patents that Samsung was claimed to have violated. 

Back in 2011, Samsung signed an agreement with Hitachi Consumer Electronics (which was a parent firm back then) to use ten patents from Maxell for a period of ten years. Curiously enough, the company didn't renew the agreement, and obviously, the ten-year period ended in 2021. However, it seems Samsung continued to use the patents in its products. 

Maxell then contacted Samsung, but the tech giant reportedly claimed the patents were now invalid. The Japanese firm then sued Samsung in multiple markets, including Germany, Japan, and the U.S. At the moment, it's not clear whether Samsung will agree to pay or whether it will appeal the decision and continue the drama. 

Whether Samsung decides to pay up or fight it out in a higher court, this is just another chapter in the ongoing tech patent drama. And it's not just Samsung – other big names like Apple have had their fair share of these legal battles too. In the world of gadgets and smart devices, it seems there's always something to argue over, it seems.
