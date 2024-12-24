Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple sued for iPhone wireless charging patent infringements

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
iPhone 8 being wirelessly charged via a power bank
Apple is being sued for infringing patents regarding the wireless charging technology found on the iPhone. The lawsuit has been filed by a South Korean multinational firm by the name of LS Cable & System for patent ‘US8013568’.

LS Cable & System registered the patent in 2011 and says that multiple Apple products including the iPhone and AirPods have infringed on it. The company says that Apple infringed on its patent after the AirPower wireless charging pad was cancelled due to overheating issues in 2017.

LS Cable & System has been sending Apple warnings since 2019 and says that they have all gone unheard. Apple’s dismissive attitude either means that it believes it has nothing to fear or it truly thinks itself to be beyond legal action. The lawsuit will hopefully make things clearer sooner rather than later.

Video Thumbnail
Wireless charging on iPhone has been around since 2017. | Video credit — Apple

What’s funny is that Samsung was sued for wireless charging patent infringements recently as well. A court ruled that Samsung devices from 2016 and onward had infringed patents by implementing the wireless charging technology that they use. The company that had sued Samsung had previously approached the Korean tech giant multiple times for a partnership.

One thing worth keeping in mind is that patent infringements like this are very common in the tech industry. Whether Apple infringed on LS Cable & System’s patents or not doesn’t really matter at the end of the day. Apple will likely resolve the dispute quietly and quickly without much media attention and your iPhone will retain its wireless charging support.

LS Cable & System had developed its own wireless charging module before Apple implemented the technology in the iPhone. The Korean firm has also made charging related accessories for Apple’s products in the past. I feel like this could have been a pretty rewarding partnership for both had the patent infringement not happened.

As Apple tries its hand in new industries — like smart home devices and robotics — I wonder if we’ll hear about more infringements like this going forward. LS Cable & System is a major company so it’s probably not going down without a fight but smaller players are often no match for big corporations’ lawyers.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?

Latest News

Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless