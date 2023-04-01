Video shows how Samsung used a creepy, but still clever way to promote its 200MP image sensors

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro both have something in common. Yes, they are both smartphones wiseguy, but that is not what we had in mind. Both phones are equipped with Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP1 image sensor making them the first handsets to feature a 200MP camera. The 200MP ISOCELL HP2 is the image sensor used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.







The difference between the ISOCELL HP1 and HP2 is the size of the sensor. The HP1 carries a 1/1.22-inch sensor with .64-micron pixels. The smaller HP2 has a 1/1.3-inch sensor with 0.6-micron pixels.











Samsung today released a YouTube video detailing how it replaced one of the "least advanced photobooths in town" with one of its 200MP ISOCELL sensors and then showed these images over the iconic (and giant) billboard in London's Piccadilly Circus. The latter is London's version of New York City's Times Square. Samsung even dedicated part of its company website to this promotion.





The video shows how Samsung grabbed the photobooth, took it away and replaced the image sensor, and rolled it back out to the streets of London. You might notice that Samsung added some signage to the photobooth so that it says ISOCELL Photobooth above the curtain entrance.





The video shows one young lady walking into the booth and sitting for a picture. When she exited the booth, instead of getting a photo pushed into her hands, she got a card that said "Look up." And when she did, a remarkably clear image of her face was plastered all over the giant Piccadilly Circus billboard. The process is repeated a few times with different people before the video ends with Sammy's tagline: "More pixels. Epic details."





For those of you in London or planning to be there later this month, Samsung is repeating this activity on April 15th and 16th. The photobooth will take your photo using one of Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL sensors and show your face on the giant Piccadilly Circus billboard. This time though, those entering the photobooth might be more prepared.

