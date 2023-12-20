Samsung Health update adds medication feature to the app

Samsung Health aims to help people better understand and manage their health through a holistic platform by connecting devices, services and people. With the addition of the new Medications tracking feature, we believe users will be able to more conveniently manage their medications, improve adherence and ultimately maintain better health overall

Samsung has just announced that its Health app is getting a very important new feature in the latest update, which should help those on medication. A new tracking feature will be added to the Samsung Health app to make it easier for users to manage their health more comprehensively.With the Medications feature, Samsung Health users will be provided with detailed info, including general descriptions and possible side effects. In addition, the Medication feature will also offer information about adverse reactions that could occur from drug-to-drug interactions or if taken alongside certain food and substances such as caffeine and alcohol.,” said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.Another useful functionality of the feature makes it possible for users to set up alerts to remind them to take their medications and when they should consider refilling them. According to Samsung, the alerts are fine-tuned to the individual user so the feature can prioritize medications depending on their importance.It’s also important to mention that Samsung Galaxy Watch users will receive reminders right on their wrist. The new Medications tracking feature will be initially available on Samsung Health app in the United States via the app updates rolling out later this week.