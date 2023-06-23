Samsung Health offers free fitness classes thanks to new Les Mills partnership

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung has just announced a new partnership with Les Mills to bring its customers even more free fitness lessons. The collaboration between the two entities will give access to fitness classes exclusive to Samsung Health via the Samsung Smart Hub. More importantly, these classes are exclusively free to new and existing Samsung customers and are available on 2020-2023 TV models.

No less than 14 Les Mills classes, 35 minutes each, are now available for free to Samsung customers. Not to mention that these more than a dozen free classes cover a wide range of styles, including BODYPUMP 118, BODYCOMBAT 93, BODYATTACK 112, and much more.

Additionally, Samsung fans can take part in Less Mills’ Summer Sizzle Fitness Challenge. However, if you want to participate, you have to hurry since you can only apply until the end of the month. Simply access the Challenge row on Samsung Health and complete 10 of the free Les Mills workouts to win.

The partnership between Samsung and Les Mills also allows users to see their performance and statistics in real time on their Galaxy Watch. Also, it’s possible to connect your Galaxy smartphone to access Match Fitness, as well as view yourself on the big screen as you work out.

According to Samsung, the content on Samsung Health will be refreshed throughout the year, so customers should expect new partnership to be announced in the coming months.

