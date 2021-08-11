Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are first to get useful new WhatsApp feature

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are first to get useful new WhatsApp feature
Facebook must believe that many iPhone users are going to be swapping their iOS-powered handset for one of Samsung's brand spanking new foldables announced today. WhatsApp has announced a new process that will allow those with an iPhone to switch to an Android model taking their WhatsApp chat history with them. And yes, this will also work when swapping from Android to iOS.

WhatsApp announced this during today's Samsung Unpacked event during which the manufacturer unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Those two models will be the first phones to offer the new feature as a tweet from WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart points out. The data that will seamlessly move between operating systems includes photos and conversations, and voice notes.

During Unpacked, Samsung said, "If you’re upgrading to a Foldable, Smart Switch makes it easy to keep your apps and memories you’re used to. And now, that includes your messages. For the first time on any Android smartphone, you can now securely transfer your entire WhatsApp experience - including your ongoing conversations and photos – from your old iPhone to your new Galaxy phone."

While Samsung's latest foldables are the first to be equipped with this useful tool, WhatsApp says that it will soon be rolling out to both iOS and Android phones with the latter receiving it first.

Sandeep Paruchuri, product manager at WhatsApp, said, "Your WhatsApp messages belong to you. That's why they are stored on your phone by default, and not accessible in the cloud like many other messaging services. We’re excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another. This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it."

As you might already know, Facebook purchased WhatsApp in 2014 in a deal that was valued at over $21 billion by the time it closed.

