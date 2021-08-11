Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are first to get useful new WhatsApp feature

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Facebook must believe that many iPhone users are going to be swapping their iOS-powered handset for one of Samsung's brand spanking new foldables announced today. WhatsApp has announced a new process that will allow those with an iPhone to switch to an Android model taking their WhatsApp chat history with them. And yes, this will also work when swapping from Android to iOS.









During Unpacked, Samsung said, "If you’re upgrading to a Foldable, Smart Switch makes it easy to keep your apps and memories you’re used to. And now, that includes your messages. For the first time on any Android smartphone, you can now securely transfer your entire WhatsApp experience - including your ongoing conversations and photos – from your old iPhone to your new Galaxy phone."





While Samsung's latest foldables are the first to be equipped with this useful tool, WhatsApp says that it will soon be rolling out to both iOS and Android phones with the latter receiving it first.







Sandeep Paruchuri, product manager at WhatsApp, said, "Your WhatsApp messages belong to you. That's why they are stored on your phone by default, and not accessible in the cloud like many other messaging services. We’re excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another. This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it."



