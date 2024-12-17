Samsung could take a page from Apple's playbook and make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 the best of both worlds





But what if you could have both of those things... and not just in select Asian markets? That's apparently precisely what But what if you could have both of those things... and not just in select Asian markets? That's apparently precisely what Samsung is planning, and in order to pull it off, the world's largest smartphone manufacturer may need to change its ways and draw inspiration from its arch-rival in at least one key department.

Are you ready for an Apple Pencil-style S Pen?









If those letters don't mean anything to you, allow me to quickly explain the differences between EMR (electromagnetic resonance) and AES (active electrostatic) capabilities. In a nutshell, the former lets Samsung design a significantly smaller, thinner, and lighter stylus than Apple by moving certain necessary components (like a digitizer) to a smartphone's display, which in turn contributes to the overall thickness of said handset.









The latter makes the pen (or Pencil) thicker and heavier, but it frees up precious space on the phone (or tablet) the writing accessory works with, which is reportedly what Samsung is now focused on, at least as far as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is concerned.





By the way, there's probably no reason to expect any changes on this front for the Galaxy S25 Ultra , which will almost certainly take after its forerunners and come with a "traditional" built-in S Pen, as well as a good old fashioned screen-embedded digitizer.



The Z Fold 7 , meanwhile, will most likely keep this rumored Apple Pencil-style new S Pen separate from its non-digitizer-including and potentially razor-thin body, thus attempting to achieve the perfect blend between elegance and functionality.

How about the best of three worlds?





Believe it or not, there's even more good news to report out of Samsung's homeland today, as the ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also tipped to rock a super-strong titanium backplate. This is obviously the same premium material used on Z Fold 6 , Z Fold 5 , Z Fold 4, and Z Fold 3. Believe it or not, there's even more good news to report out of Samsung's homeland today, as the ultra-thinis also tipped to rock a super-strong titanium backplate. This is obviously the same premium material used on Galaxy S24 Ultra 's frame, and according to this new and very credible rumor, it could replace the non-magnetic carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) employed by the, Z Fold 4, and Z Fold 3.









To be perfectly clear, we're not talking about the Z Fold 7 's frame here, which is likely to be made from the same aluminum material as its predecessor. The handset's rear panel is also unlikely to trade glass for anything else, with this improved "backplate" actually connecting the foldable phone 's primary display and hinge, which is of course bound to enhance the product's overall durability.



