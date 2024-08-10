Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now for $300 of credit
Up Next:
Samsung is offering a rather sweet deal on its Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now. If you get the phone from Samsung’s store you get $300 worth of credit, usable immediately on said store. However, there is a small catch.
Samsung is offering this deal only if you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 6 without the trade-in deals. Yep, no turning in your old phone for a reduction on the $1,899.99 price tag ($2,019.99 for the 1TB variant at this time). And while that may be a deal-breaker for many, there’s a few reasons I think this is still a pretty good deal.
While I personally am not a fan of foldable phones, they certainly seem to have found their market. This deal isn’t really for you if you’re rocking a Samsung phone from a year or two ago, in my opinion. But if you don’t particularly care for a trade-in, then $300 of credit isn’t anything to be sniffed at.
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review concluded that the phone was a “worthy successor” to the Fold 5 and boasted excellent performance. So if you’re into foldables, this deal might just be what you’ve been waiting for.
You can get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6here, alongside the discounted accessories. $1,899 is quite a steep price, but the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and other goodies more than make up for it.
Samsung is offering this deal only if you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 6 without the trade-in deals. Yep, no turning in your old phone for a reduction on the $1,899.99 price tag ($2,019.99 for the 1TB variant at this time). And while that may be a deal-breaker for many, there’s a few reasons I think this is still a pretty good deal.
For starters, Samsung’s storage upgrade deal for the Fold 6 is still live. So you can get the 512 GB Fold 6 for the aforementioned $1,899.99, which is actually the price of the 256 GB variant. Also, a lot of Samsung’s accessories and gadgets are currently on a discount as well. Couple those discounts with your $300 of credit and you’ve got yourself some free Galaxy Buds 3 and a Galaxy Watch 7.
While I personally am not a fan of foldable phones, they certainly seem to have found their market. This deal isn’t really for you if you’re rocking a Samsung phone from a year or two ago, in my opinion. But if you don’t particularly care for a trade-in, then $300 of credit isn’t anything to be sniffed at.
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review concluded that the phone was a “worthy successor” to the Fold 5 and boasted excellent performance. So if you’re into foldables, this deal might just be what you’ve been waiting for.
You can get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6here, alongside the discounted accessories. $1,899 is quite a steep price, but the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and other goodies more than make up for it.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: