Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now for $300 of credit

By
0comments
Samsung is offering a rather sweet deal on its Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now. If you get the phone from Samsung’s store you get $300 worth of credit, usable immediately on said store. However, there is a small catch.

Samsung is offering this deal only if you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 6 without the trade-in deals. Yep, no turning in your old phone for a reduction on the $1,899.99 price tag ($2,019.99 for the 1TB variant at this time). And while that may be a deal-breaker for many, there’s a few reasons I think this is still a pretty good deal.

For starters, Samsung’s storage upgrade deal for the Fold 6 is still live. So you can get the 512 GB Fold 6 for the aforementioned $1,899.99, which is actually the price of the 256 GB variant. Also, a lot of Samsung’s accessories and gadgets are currently on a discount as well. Couple those discounts with your $300 of credit and you’ve got yourself some free Galaxy Buds 3 and a Galaxy Watch 7.

While I personally am not a fan of foldable phones, they certainly seem to have found their market. This deal isn’t really for you if you’re rocking a Samsung phone from a year or two ago, in my opinion. But if you don’t particularly care for a trade-in, then $300 of credit isn’t anything to be sniffed at.

Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review concluded that the phone was a “worthy successor” to the Fold 5 and boasted excellent performance. So if you’re into foldables, this deal might just be what you’ve been waiting for.

You can get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6here, alongside the discounted accessories. $1,899 is quite a steep price, but the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and other goodies more than make up for it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

