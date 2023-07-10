Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung opened the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder reservations campaign much earlier than last year and you can snatch the extra bonus for early reservation of a Fold 5, Flip 5, or a Galaxy Watch 6 right now!
Its best 2023 foldable phones will be announced at a Samsung Unpacked event on July 26, weeks earlier than their predecessors as Samsung can't wait to showcase the big design and hardware changes in store. The ongoing preorder reservations campaign gives you $50 bonus on top of any Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 preorder deals that Samsung will announce on July 26.
This goes for the Galaxy Watch 6 and the next-gen Galaxy Buds that are expected at the Unpacked event, too, and you only have until then to book this extra Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 reservation bonus.
How to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5?
2. Additional information about your preorder reservation and any extra bonuses you might incur will be delivered when you book a device.
What is the early Samsung reservation program?
This early reservation program is used to gauge interest for the upcoming devices and allows Samsung to make some final adjustments to its supply chain. Samsung's reservation program allows us to book a slot for a notification for when the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 preorders start, and gives various discounts, gifts, or store credits to those who reserve early on top of whatever preorder bonuses the Z Fold 5 and the other devices are launched with.
Relax, reserving interest in a 2023 Samsung foldable phone or Galaxy Watch doesn't oblige you to actually buy it! If you fon't reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 5 now, you will just lose the bonus if you come around later on during the preorder period. Speaking of bonuses...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 reservation program credits, gifts, and discounts
- $50 Samsung Credit
Samsung is offering $50 in Samsung Credit to use during your Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, or Galaxy Watch 6 preorder with the following caveat:
When pre-ordering and purchasing Eligible Devices, the Reservation Gift will be automatically applied to the first Eligible Device added to your cart; if that first Eligible Device is later returned, then the Reservation Gift will be forfeited. (Note: if the value of the first Eligible Device is less than $50 then the Reservation Gift will be applied to the second Eligible Device added to the cart, and if it is later returned, then the Gift will be forfeited. If total value of cart including Eligible Device(s) is less than $50, remaining value of Gift will be forfeited.) Reservation Gift is non-transferable and limited to 1 per Qualifying Purchase.
You can reserve a Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5 for $50 in Samsung Credit, a Galaxy Watch 6 for $50 in Samsung Credit, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, or whatever the kit is called, again for $50 in store credit. Choosing to reserve all upcoming new gadgets won't qualify you for more than $50 in total Samsung Credit stackable towards any Z Fold 5 preorder deals.
Those who reserve, however, will be able to enjoy the highest online instant trade-in values for existing Galaxy devices even more savings. Finally, those who reserve the next Galaxy will be able to customize their devices with exclusive colors and a unique Bespoke Z Flip 5 uniform.
