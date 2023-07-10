Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!





How to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5?





2. Additional information about your preorder reservation and any extra bonuses you might incur will be delivered when you book a device.





What is the early Samsung reservation program?





This early reservation program is used to gauge interest for the upcoming devices and allows Samsung to make some final adjustments to its supply chain. Samsung's reservation program allows us to book a slot for a notification for when the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 preorders start, and gives various discounts, gifts, or store credits to those who reserve early on top of whatever preorder bonuses the Z Fold 5 and the other devices are launched with.





Relax, reserving interest in a 2023 Samsung foldable phone or Galaxy Watch doesn't oblige you to actually buy it! If you fon't reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 5 now, you will just lose the bonus if you come around later on during the preorder period. Speaking of bonuses...





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 reservation program credits, gifts, and discounts





$50 Samsung Credit





Samsung is offering $50 in Samsung Credit to use during your Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, or Galaxy Watch 6 preorder with the following caveat:









You can reserve a Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5 for $50 in Samsung Credit, a Galaxy Watch 6 for $50 in Samsung Credit, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, or whatever the kit is called, again for $50 in store credit. Choosing to reserve all upcoming new gadgets won't qualify you for more than $50 in total Samsung Credit stackable towards any Z Fold 5 preorder deals.



