Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: What’s in the box?
It's Unpacked Day once again, and Samsung just announced its all-new foldables, one of which is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood, complemented by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space, the new Z Fold 5 sounds like a true mobile powerhouse. And when you add the fact that it can double as a tablet when unfolded, Samsung's new foldable becomes even more tempting.
As you can see, you will receive only essential stuff, like a charging cable and a SIM tray ejector with your Galaxy Z Fold 5. No charging brick, and sadly, no such things as headphones and a case.
By now, we have most likely become accustomed to the fact that manufacturers usually don't ship charging bricks with their high-end smartphones. Likewise, receiving a pair of headphones with your brand-new shiny smartphone is, unfortunately, also a thing of the past. Some phones do come with a case, though. But, apparently, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not among those.
So, there you have it. You now know what goodies you will get and what you won't with your Galaxy Z Fold 5.
If you are planning to get a Galaxy Z Fold 5, you are probably also curious about what other shiny things you will find inside the retail box of your brand-new fancy smartphone.
What's in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 box?
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- A USB-C cable
- A SIM tray ejector
- Paperwork
What's Not in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 box?
- Power adapter
- Headphones
- Case
That said, we must appreciate that manufacturers still ship charging cables with their top-tier smartphones, since we don't know how long this will continue.
