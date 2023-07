Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: What’s in the box?

Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

What's in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 box?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

A USB-C cable

A SIM tray ejector

Paperwork

What's Not in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 box?

Power adapter

Headphones

Case

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

It's Unpacked Day once again, and Samsung just announced its all-new foldables, one of which is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 . With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood, complemented by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space, the newsounds like a true mobile powerhouse. And when you add the fact that it can double as a tablet when unfolded, Samsung's new foldable becomes even more tempting.If you are planning to get a, you are probably also curious about what other shiny things you will find inside the retail box of your brand-new fancy smartphone.As you can see, you will receive only essential stuff, like a charging cable and a SIM tray ejector with your. No charging brick, and sadly, no such things as headphones and a case.By now, we have most likely become accustomed to the fact that manufacturers usually don't ship charging bricks with their high-end smartphones. Likewise, receiving a pair of headphones with your brand-new shiny smartphone is, unfortunately, also a thing of the past. Some phones do come with a case, though. But, apparently, theis not among those.That said, we must appreciate that manufacturers still ship charging cables with their top-tier smartphones, since we don't know how long this will continue.So, there you have it. You now know what goodies you will get and what you won't with your