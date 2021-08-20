Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Samsung Display

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 broken screen repairs are now cheaper

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here’s how much it costs to fix a Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 with a broken screen
We've apparently come a long way from the days of the $600 OLED screen repairs, as, even though it's foldable and with an active S Pen digitizer layer, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 display replacement now costs less than the screen repair of the Z Fold 2, its predecessor.

Actually, the display replacement prices of the two are now one and the same, but the Z Fold 2 used to start from $599, and that's without the digitizer, S Pen support, and 80% screen durability improvements.

How much is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 display replacement price?


  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 display repair price: $549
  • Galaxy Z Flip 3 display repair price: $369


Well, it turns out that both the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are cheaper for display replacement than their predecessors. We already noted that the Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2 display replacement went down to $549 at launch, while the Z Flip 3 display price is down by the whopping $130 - from $499 to $369. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

128GB, up to $500 off with trade-in

$500 off (50%) Trade-in
$499 99
$999 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB, up to $800 off with trade-in

$800 off (44%) Trade-in
$999 99
$1799 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Compare these with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, though, whose display costs $289 to replace, and the Z Fold 3/Flip 3 screen replacement price is suddenly an issue.

Samsung does give one preferential display replacement price of $149 by year's end, plus if you take the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for instance, whose rear panel costs $599 to swap out of warranty, those tags start to seem palatable considering they are for foldable phones.

Display repair or replacement priceBack panelTurnaround time
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3$549 internal, $139 external displays-up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2$549 (used to be $599) internal, $139 external displays
If your Galaxy Z Fold 2 was purchased before December 31, 2021, you may be eligible for a one-time special screen replacement price of $149.00.		-up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3$369 internal, $99 external displays-up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G$499 internal, $99 external displays-up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G$289-up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max$329$5993-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
$800off $1000 Special Verizon 22%off $58 Special BestBuy $1000off $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
100%off $0 Special AT&T 100%off $1 Special Verizon 20%off $33 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The extent of T-Mobile's recent data breach is far greater than previously reported
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The extent of T-Mobile's recent data breach is far greater than previously reported
5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are arriving today to some consumers in this one country
by Alan Friedman,  1
5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are arriving today to some consumers in this one country
Sony to launch slightly downgraded version of the Xperia 10 III
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Sony to launch slightly downgraded version of the Xperia 10 III
Google Pixel 6: Samsung GN1 camera sensor sample photos and videos promise domination
by Martin Filipov,  3
Google Pixel 6: Samsung GN1 camera sensor sample photos and videos promise domination
Galaxy S21 FE alleged 3D renders: most comprehensive look yet at Samsung's budget flagship
by Anam Hamid,  2
Galaxy S21 FE alleged 3D renders: most comprehensive look yet at Samsung's budget flagship
Apple launches new app that could help Siri gain on Google Assistant
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple launches new app that could help Siri gain on Google Assistant
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless