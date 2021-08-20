The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 broken screen repairs are now cheaper

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Actually, the display replacement prices of the two are now one and the same, but the Z Fold 2 used to start from $599, and that's without the digitizer, S Pen support, and 80% screen durability improvements.





How much is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 display replacement price?





Galaxy Z Fold 3 display repair price: $549

Galaxy Z Flip 3 display repair price: $369









Well, it turns out that both the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are cheaper for display replacement than their predecessors. We already noted that the Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2 display replacement went down to $549 at launch, while the Z Flip 3 display price is down by the whopping $130 - from $499 to $369.









Compare these with the Galaxy S21 Ultra , though, whose display costs $289 to replace, and the Z Fold 3/Flip 3 screen replacement price is suddenly an issue.









