The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 broken screen repairs are now cheaper

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 broken screen repairs are now cheaper0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Actually, the display replacement prices of the two are now one and the same, but the Z Fold 2 used to start from $599, and that's without the digitizer, S Pen support, and 80% screen durability improvements.
How much is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 display replacement price?
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 display repair price: $549
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 display repair price: $369
Well, it turns out that both the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are cheaper for display replacement than their predecessors. We already noted that the Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2 display replacement went down to $549 at launch, while the Z Flip 3 display price is down by the whopping $130 - from $499 to $369.
Compare these with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, though, whose display costs $289 to replace, and the Z Fold 3/Flip 3 screen replacement price is suddenly an issue.
|Display repair or replacement price
|Back panel
|Turnaround time
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
|$549 internal, $139 external displays
|-
|up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
|$549 (used to be $599) internal, $139 external displays
If your Galaxy Z Fold 2 was purchased before December 31, 2021, you may be eligible for a one-time special screen replacement price of $149.00.
|-
|up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
|$369 internal, $99 external displays
|-
|up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
|$499 internal, $99 external displays
|-
|up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
|$289
|-
|up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
|$329
|$599
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment