Samsung Processors

American Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2 specs benchmark scores a faster rookie

Daniel Petrov
By
0
If there is one thing we haven't learned about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs and features, it's the performance of its new Snapdragon processor which should be better than the one in its predecessor the Z Fold 2, right?

Correct, as the Z Fold 3 was just tested over at Geekbench today, tips MySmartPrice, and the SM-926U unlocked model for America at that, returning a healthy score premium over the latest Z Fold 2 benchmarks, as you can see in the comparison table below.

Running on the "lahaina" platform, which is Qualcomm's internal model name for its top-shelf Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 managed to outrace the "kona" platform (aka Snapdragon 865) in the Z Fold 2 with a decent margin.


Moreover, the unit tested is most likely not the one that will hit retail shelves at the end of August with all the launch updates and finalized software, so we can expect an even faster performance gap then. 

It will be needed, given the presence of a new active digitizer that supports S Pen detection, and all the software bells and whistles that have to be managed because of it in parallel with everything else that the phone will be able to do.

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Display 7.5 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

PhoneArena Score:

8.8

User Score:

9.0
$1800 Special Samsung $1800 Special AT&T $1700 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

