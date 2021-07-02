American Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2 specs benchmark scores a faster rookie





Correct, as the Z Fold 3 was just tested over at Geekbench today, tips MySmartPrice , and the SM-926U unlocked model for America at that, returning a healthy score premium over the latest Z Fold 2 benchmarks, as you can see in the comparison table below.





Running on the "lahaina" platform, which is Qualcomm's internal model name for its top-shelf Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 managed to outrace the "kona" platform (aka Snapdragon 865) in the Z Fold 2 with a decent margin.









Moreover, the unit tested is most likely not the one that will hit retail shelves at the end of August with all the launch updates and finalized software, so we can expect an even faster performance gap then.





It will be needed, given the presence of a new active digitizer that supports S Pen detection, and all the software bells and whistles that have to be managed because of it in parallel with everything else that the phone will be able to do.

