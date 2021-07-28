Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 event trailer is an exercise in maximalism









The company showcases all of the phone form factors that made sense at the time and now look ridiculous, such as the first cell phones with the giant sticking antennas, the Blackberry-esque form factors with a keyboard, and so on.





It briefly stops at what looks suspiciously like a Galaxy S21 Ultra , clarifying to us that change is for the better, and then stops at what inevitably is a cityscape that unfolds to let the bright light of dawn in.









The tagline? "Is 'good' good enough?" Oh, Samsung, you maximalist, you, forcing us to go ahead and reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 right now!









