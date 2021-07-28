Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Samsung

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 event trailer is an exercise in maximalism

Daniel Petrov
By
1

Samsung is at work hyping up the potential of its next generation foldable phones of 2021 - the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. In its latest August Unpacked event teaser video, it is still banking on the novelty of the form factor and the endless possibilities it opens up, pun intended.

The company showcases all of the phone form factors that made sense at the time and now look ridiculous, such as the first cell phones with the giant sticking antennas, the Blackberry-esque form factors with a keyboard, and so on.

It briefly stops at what looks suspiciously like a Galaxy S21 Ultra, clarifying to us that change is for the better, and then stops at what inevitably is a cityscape that unfolds to let the bright light of dawn in. 

Grab your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses here


The tagline? "Is 'good' good enough?" Oh, Samsung, you maximalist, you, forcing us to go ahead and reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 right now!


