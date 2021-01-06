Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

Samsung Android

Check out these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 concept renders

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 06, 2021, 7:32 AM
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 was one of the most eye-catching smartphones released in 2020. The South Korean brand is now working on a third-gen model that will be even more impressive, and this is what it could look like.

Here's what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could look like


New concept renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 courtesy of Concept Creator and LetsGoDigital show off a foldable device that builds upon the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Its rear panel is quite similar to the one featured on the existing model, only this time around it uses a Galaxy S21-like camera design that blends into the metal frame at the top and side.

Inside the bump are three sensors, which seems to be the most likely outcome at this stage. The Z Fold 2 borrowed some of its cameras from the Galaxy S20 and the Z Fold 3 could use the Galaxy S21’s setup.

The latter is expected to offer a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-shooter. There is also said to be a 64-megapixel telephoto snapper capable of 3x hybrid zoom.



Whether or not features like 100x Space Zoom make the cut on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will remain to be seen. But regardless of that, customers can still expect it to offer one of the most impressive camera setups on any phone.

Will the Z Fold 3 offer under-screen camera tech?


Speaking of the cameras, these Galaxy Z Fold 3 concept renders envision the foldable with under-display technology for the selfie cameras, allowing for an even more immersive experience on both displays.

Samsung is working hard on the next-gen camera tech and, although it hasn’t made the cut on the Galaxy S21 series, it can’t be ruled out just yet for the company’s next foldable.

This setup is coupled with extremely thin bezels and a metal frame that’s home to a side-mounted fingerprint scanner rather than an in-screen implementation, although this is down to the form factor.

There is a speaker on the bottom of this concept device and a USB-C port too. But because the Galaxy Z series is Samsung’s vision of the future, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Expect Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 and more


Like other high-end Samsung devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 on the inside. A minimum of 12GB of RAM and 256GB seems extremely likely too.

There’s no word on the battery just yet, but the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offered a 4,500mAh cell and Samsung probably won’t go any lower than that with its next model. It should ship with Android 11 and the latest version of One UI straight out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 announcement and price


The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should make its international debut in August at a dedicated Unpacked event, possibly alongside its highly anticipated sibling — the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

It’s unclear how Samsung will choose to price the foldable, but it’s unlikely to be much cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The good news is that Samsung recently confirmed plans to make the Galaxy Z series more accessible. So if you can’t afford the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or even a discounted Galaxy Z Fold 2, the rumored Galaxy Z Fold Lite could be the one for you.

