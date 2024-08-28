Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 owners can now gear up for game day with NFL-inspired Flipsuit cases

Football season is officially kicking off, and die-hard fans are gearing up for the excitement both on and off the field. Beyond setting your fantasy lineup and perfecting your tailgating recipes, this year Samsung and Verizon are offering a unique way to showcase your fandom — NFL-inspired Flipsuit cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6





Galaxy Z Flip 6 . The interactive cases allow you to personalize your phone and show your support for your favorite team with a touch of digital flair. Be it the latest Super Bowl winner or the underdog, you can always show your team spirit.



(Any team) NFL Flipsuit Case & Card for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Turn your football fandom up a notch with the NFL Flipsuit Case & Card for Galaxy Z Flip6. Instantly match your screen to your case with cool team animations for ultimate self-expression $79 99 Buy at Samsung (Any team) NFL Flipsuit Case & Card for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Turn your football fandom up a notch with the NFL Flipsuit Case & Card for Galaxy Z Flip6. Instantly match your screen to your case with cool team animations for ultimate self-expression $79 99 Buy at Verizon





This isn't your average phone case – it's a conversation starter and a way to express your passion. Each Flipsuit case features an interactive card that displays your team's name and logo directly on the screen of your Galaxy Z Flip 6 .





The secret behind the magic lies in NFC (Near-Field Communication) technology. NFC is a short-range wireless communication standard that allows electronic devices to exchange data by touching them together. When you close your phone with the Flipsuit case on, the interactive card embedded within the case comes into contact with the NFC chip built into the Galaxy Z Flip 6 .





This contact triggers the NFC chip to share data with your phone, which then displays your team's information on the screen. This seamless integration ensures that your fandom is always front and center, whether you're cheering on your team at the stadium, celebrating a win during a tailgate party, or simply checking your phone throughout the day.



