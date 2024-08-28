Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 owners can now gear up for game day with NFL-inspired Flipsuit cases

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 owners can now gear up for game day with NFL-inspired Flipsuit cases
Football season is officially kicking off, and die-hard fans are gearing up for the excitement both on and off the field. Beyond setting your fantasy lineup and perfecting your tailgating recipes, this year Samsung and Verizon are offering a unique way to showcase your fandom — NFL-inspired Flipsuit cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

These NFL-inspired Flipsuit cases are designed exclusively for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The interactive cases allow you to personalize your phone and show your support for your favorite team with a touch of digital flair. Be it the latest Super Bowl winner or the underdog, you can always show your team spirit.

(Any team) NFL Flipsuit Case & Card for Galaxy Z Flip 6

Turn your football fandom up a notch with the NFL Flipsuit Case & Card for Galaxy Z Flip6. Instantly match your screen to your case with cool team animations for ultimate self-expression
$79 99
Buy at Samsung

(Any team) NFL Flipsuit Case & Card for Galaxy Z Flip 6

Turn your football fandom up a notch with the NFL Flipsuit Case & Card for Galaxy Z Flip6. Instantly match your screen to your case with cool team animations for ultimate self-expression
$79 99
Buy at Verizon

This isn't your average phone case – it's a conversation starter and a way to express your passion. Each Flipsuit case features an interactive card that displays your team's name and logo directly on the screen of your Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The secret behind the magic lies in NFC (Near-Field Communication) technology. NFC is a short-range wireless communication standard that allows electronic devices to exchange data by touching them together. When you close your phone with the Flipsuit case on, the interactive card embedded within the case comes into contact with the NFC chip built into the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

This contact triggers the NFC chip to share data with your phone, which then displays your team's information on the screen. This seamless integration ensures that your fandom is always front and center, whether you're cheering on your team at the stadium, celebrating a win during a tailgate party, or simply checking your phone throughout the day.

The Flipsuit cases are currently available for a selection of NFL teams on both Samsung.com and Verizon.com. Priced at $79.99, these cases offer a fun and unique way to celebrate the football season while keeping your Galaxy Z Flip6 protected and stylish. Whether you're heading to the stadium or watching the game from the comfort of your home, this accessory is sure to turn heads and spark conversations among fellow fans.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless