Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals and preorder gifts
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 price makes it the cheapest foldable phone out there yet with the new processor it is also the most powerful foldable handset. Samsung has raised the Z Flip 4 price across the board to compensate for the stronger dollar, but it offsets the pricing pain with generous trade-in and preorder bonus offers. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $200 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade-in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $900.
$200 off (20%) Gift
$799 99
$999 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals at Samsung


If you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 directly at Samsung you'd not only get the best price and the highest Z Flip 4 trade-in deal, but there is a ton of preorder gifts to be had, as well as an exclusive Bespoke Edition colors you can only get from Samsung. 

Adding to the eventual $100 from your Z Flip 4 preorder reservation will stack it on top of all that Samsung gifts with the phone:

  • Get up to $200 in Samsung credit when you bundle Buds 2 Pro and Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro with the Z Flip 4
  • Up to $900 enhanced trade-in offer
  • $200 guaranteed trade-in credit on any condition Galaxy Device.
  • Free Galaxy Z Flip 4 storage upgrade ($100 value)
  • Free Z Flip 4 cover ($39.99 value)

As usual, the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 price deal is coming from Samsung. Adding the $100 reservations bonus to the $900 trade-in discount essentially gets you the base 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 for free. 

Tack on a free $100 storage upgrade from Samsung, and you can get the 256GB Z Flip 4 model for free as well. Add a free Z Flip 4 cover by Samsung, a $40 value, or the $200 bonus bundle with the new Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the clamshell foldable with the highest 512GB storage can be yours as a gift, too!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 T-Mobile deals


  • Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible phone or adding a new line on Magenta MAX.
  • 50% off the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible phone or adding a new line on most plans.
  • Free storage upgrade
  • Free eligible phone case

During the pre-order period, T-Mobile will net you the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256 GB variant for the price of the 128 GB, but not the 512GB for the price of the 256-gigger.
