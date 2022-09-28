 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 falls to a new Amazon low - PhoneArena
256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 falls to a new Amazon low

256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 falls to a new Amazon low
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the most popular foldable phone of 2021, thanks to its compact form factor and digestible price tag. It got a successor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, just last month which boasts a better chip, a new main camera, and a bigger battery, and retains the same price, but it can be had for cheaper through Amazon right now.

The Flip 3 was an amazing phone but its users yearned for longer battery life and better cameras and Samsung heard those complaints and equipped the Flip 4 with a main camera that's 65 percent brighter and a bigger 3,700mAh cell which supports faster 25W charging.

Even though the Z Flip 4 has inherited the last-gen model's 1.9-inch cover screen, it can now do more than before, allowing users to make calls and reply to texts without needing to unfold the phone.

The Z Flip 4 can also do something that boring mainstream phones can't: its foldable design allows it to act like a tripod and take hands-free photos and videos.

Samsung Galaxy Z flip 4 128GB

6.7 inches main screen | 1.9 inches outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Dual 12MP cameras | 10MP front camera | 3,700mAh battery
$100 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB

6.7 inches main screen | 1.9 inches outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Dual 12MP cameras | 10MP front camera | 3,700mAh battery
$160 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

If you are itching for a fun phone with a petite footprint, amazing performance, decent cameras, high refresh rate screen, and respectable battery life that's below the $1,000 mark, Amazon is currently selling the 128GB Flip 4 for $899, which equates to a discount of 10 percent. The 256GB model has been discounted even more and can be yours for $899 instead of $1,059 as it has been marked down by 15 percent. As is abundantly clear, they are both retailing for the same price basically.

Place your order while stock lasts.

Foldable phones have come a long way and can easily replace your daily driver and looking at Flip 4's refinements, it can be assumed that it will easily become the best foldable phone of 2022.
