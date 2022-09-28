256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 falls to a new Amazon low





The Flip 3 was an amazing phone but its users yearned for longer battery life and better cameras and Samsung heard those complaints and equipped the Flip 4 with a main camera that's 65 percent brighter and a bigger 3,700mAh cell which supports faster 25W charging.





Even though the Z Flip 4 has inherited the last-gen model's 1.9-inch cover screen, it can now do more than before, allowing users to make calls and reply to texts without needing to unfold the phone.





The Z Flip 4 can also do something that boring mainstream phones can't: its foldable design allows it to act like a tripod and take hands-free photos and videos.





If you are itching for a fun phone with a petite footprint, amazing performance, decent cameras, high refresh rate screen, and respectable battery life that's below the $1,000 mark, Amazon is currently selling the 128GB Flip 4 for $899, which equates to a discount of 10 percent. The 256GB model has been discounted even more and can be yours for $899 instead of $1,059 as it has been marked down by 15 percent. As is abundantly clear, they are both retailing for the same price basically.





Place your order while stock lasts.





Foldable phones have come a long way and can easily replace your daily driver and looking at Flip 4's refinements, it can be assumed that it will easily become the best foldable phone of 2022