Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3





Samsung is the most popular foldable phone maker right now and even though other Android vendors are eager to have a slice of sales, most of them are concentrated on making book-like foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3.





The Flip 3 offers premium specs in a compact form factor. It has a 6.7 inches buttery smooth 120Hz inner screen, a 1.9 inches outer display, and is powered by last year's high-end chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.





The clamshell has a dual-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide unit and a 10MP front shooter. It packs a 3,300mAh battery.





Thanks to the aluminum armor body and water resistance rating, the Flip 3 is quite durable. The phone normally starts at $1,000, but one of the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals has slashed $300 from the price, which means you can get it for just $700 today.





During non-Prime days, which is majority of the year, you can only expect to get upper mid-range or entry-level flagship phones at this price.





The best Prime Day deals get snapped up fast, so if the Flip 3 looks like it could be your next phone, order yours right away.