 Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - PhoneArena
Prime Day deal: Save on iPhone 13 Pro
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day: last chance
Jul 14, Thu, 1:59 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day is underway. Grab the best deals while they last!

Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Deals Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
While not everyone is not drawn to the appeal of foldable phones, they surely look fun and more useful than conventional phones, but given that even the most affordable ones of the bunch cost at least 1000 bucks, most of us don't think about buying them. Today is Amazon Prime Day though and Samsung's most popular foldable phone, the Z Flip 3, has been marked down significantly.

Samsung is the most popular foldable phone maker right now and even though other Android vendors are eager to have a slice of sales, most of them are concentrated on making book-like foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Flip 3 offers premium specs in a compact form factor. It has a 6.7 inches buttery smooth 120Hz inner screen, a 1.9 inches outer display, and is powered by last year's high-end chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The clamshell has a dual-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide unit and a 10MP front shooter. It packs a 3,300mAh battery.

Thanks to the aluminum armor body and water resistance rating, the Flip 3 is quite durable. The phone normally starts at $1,000, but one of the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals has slashed $300 from the price, which means you can get it for just $700 today.

During non-Prime days, which is majority of the year, you can only expect to get upper mid-range or entry-level flagship phones at this price.

The best Prime Day deals get snapped up fast, so if the Flip 3 looks like it could be your next phone, order yours right away. 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22 and S22+ are on sale at hefty Prime Day discounts
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22 and S22+ are on sale at hefty Prime Day discounts

Popular stories

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless