Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While not everyone is not drawn to the appeal of foldable phones, they surely look fun and more useful than conventional phones, but given that even the most affordable ones of the bunch cost at least 1000 bucks, most of us don't think about buying them. Today is Amazon Prime Day though and Samsung's most popular foldable phone, the Z Flip 3, has been marked down significantly.
Samsung is the most popular foldable phone maker right now and even though other Android vendors are eager to have a slice of sales, most of them are concentrated on making book-like foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The Flip 3 offers premium specs in a compact form factor. It has a 6.7 inches buttery smooth 120Hz inner screen, a 1.9 inches outer display, and is powered by last year's high-end chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.
The clamshell has a dual-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide unit and a 10MP front shooter. It packs a 3,300mAh battery.
Thanks to the aluminum armor body and water resistance rating, the Flip 3 is quite durable. The phone normally starts at $1,000, but one of the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals has slashed $300 from the price, which means you can get it for just $700 today.
During non-Prime days, which is majority of the year, you can only expect to get upper mid-range or entry-level flagship phones at this price.
The best Prime Day deals get snapped up fast, so if the Flip 3 looks like it could be your next phone, order yours right away.
