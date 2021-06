Samsung starts Galaxy Week deals with great S21 Ultra bundle prices

You can also get the Galaxy Tab S7+ , Watch 3, Buds Pro, and a Bookcover Keyboard at nearly a grand off with trade-in, plus there are nice deals on Samsung's huge TV sets, appliances, and a number of accessories.





It will run not just June 21-22, like Amazon Prime Day but June 21-27, so that you are not left hanging if you missed the Samsung phone discounts on Prime Day . Samsung is discounting its TVs, fridges, laptops, and, of course, Galaxy phones, the deals we are most interested in.