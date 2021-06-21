Samsung starts Galaxy Week deals with great S21 Ultra bundle prices

Samsung starts Galaxy Week deals with great S21 Ultra bundle prices0
It will run not just June 21-22, like Amazon Prime Day but June 21-27, so that you are not left hanging if you missed the Samsung phone discounts on Prime Day. Samsung is discounting its TVs, fridges, laptops, and, of course, Galaxy phones, the deals we are most interested in.
Of note are the Samsung Week bundle deals like getting the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with an S-View Cover with S-Pen, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Wireless Charger Trio at least $609 off or more with trade-ins.
Samsung Week Galaxy phone and Watch deals
You can also get the Galaxy Tab S7+, Watch 3, Buds Pro, and a Bookcover Keyboard at nearly a grand off with trade-in, plus there are nice deals on Samsung's huge TV sets, appliances, and a number of accessories.