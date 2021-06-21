Prime Exclusive: Save 26% on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

 View

Prime Exclusive: Save 26% on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

 View
Samsung Deals

Samsung starts Galaxy Week deals with great S21 Ultra bundle prices

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 21, 2021, 3:08 PM
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung starts Galaxy Week deals with great S21 Ultra bundle price!
The Amazon Prime Day deals are in full swing, but Samsung is supplementing the shopping spree with a whole week of deals of its own, aptly dubbed Galaxy Week

It will run not just June 21-22, like Amazon Prime Day but June 21-27, so that you are not left hanging if you missed the Samsung phone discounts on Prime Day. Samsung is discounting its TVs, fridges, laptops, and, of course, Galaxy phones, the deals we are most interested in.

Samsung Week Galaxy phone and Watch deals


Of note are the Samsung Week bundle deals like getting the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with an S-View Cover with S-Pen, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Wireless Charger Trio at least $609 off or more with trade-ins. 

You can also get the Galaxy Tab S7+, Watch 3, Buds Pro, and a Bookcover Keyboard at nearly a grand off with trade-in, plus there are nice deals on Samsung's huge TV sets, appliances, and a number of accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

+ Watch 3, Buds Pro, Charger Trio, S-View w/ S-Pen

$609 off (30%) Gift
$1399 99
$2009
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

+ Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Buds Pro

$350 off (30%) Gift
$799 99
$1149 97
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

+ Watch 3, Buds Pro, and a Bookcover Keyboard

$980 off (57%) Gift
$729 99
$1709 96
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Save $700 with trade-in, save $50 more with Verizon financing

$750 off (63%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21

Save $700 with trade-in, save $50 more with Verizon financing

$750 off (94%) Trade-in
$49 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Save $700 with trade-in, save $100 more with Verizon financing

$800 off (80%) Trade-in
$199 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung


Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
$609off $1400 Special Samsung $750off $450 Special Samsung 25%off $900 Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple reportedly ends iPhone 12 mini production due to low sales
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple reportedly ends iPhone 12 mini production due to low sales
Delayed upgrades to 5G expected to drive iPhone supercycle past 2022
by Alan Friedman,  1
Delayed upgrades to 5G expected to drive iPhone supercycle past 2022
Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling buds fall to lowest price ever on Prime Day
by Anam Hamid,  0
Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling buds fall to lowest price ever on Prime Day
NVIDIA SHIELD TV drops to an all-time low just for Amazon Prime Day
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
NVIDIA SHIELD TV drops to an all-time low just for Amazon Prime Day
Best iPad deals on Prime Day 2021
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Best iPad deals on Prime Day 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless