Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch





The new "Peloton Watch" app is an application that can be downloaded onto any Galaxy Watch running Wear OS 3 and connected to Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row, and Guide machines so users can see their heart rate live on screen during their home workouts. The app will begin to roll out today, April 4th, to Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 smartwatches.





A notification to connect the two devices will begin to appear on users' Galaxy Watches after selecting an exercise to perform on their Peloton machine of choice and opening the Peloton Watch software on their Galaxy Watch. During their exercise, users will be able to easily check their heart rate by tapping the "connect" button that is located on either the screen of their Peloton equipment or the Wear OS platform.





Additionally, users will be able to monitor their progress toward their exercise goals in real time, which assists them in holding themselves responsible and achieving their health objectives. Janet Lee, SVP of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics America, had this to say regarding the partnership announcement:







Giving its users the ability to pair their smartwatch with their home workout equipment, especially one as popular as the Peloton machines are, is a definite win for Samsung and its connected ecosystem. Peloton is equally benefitted with this partnership as this move aids the company in its quest to position itself as a one that puts its members first. This was best articulated by Peloton's Senior Vice President of Software Development, Viresh Rustagi, when he stated:







