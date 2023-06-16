Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Save on the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 4; get one at a nice discount from Amazon UK

Deals Wearables
The high-end Galaxy Watch 4 is available with a sweet discount on Amazon UK
Just like high-end smartphones, premium smartwatches usually cost a lot. And with everything going on, including the cost of living crisis in the UK, you are probably hesitating whether to buy an expensive smartwatch. Well, Amazon UK currently has a nice deal, which lets you save a pretty nice sum on the amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

At the moment, the retailer has the 40mm Black-colored Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 4 discounted by 25%. This means you will save £50 if you get a Galaxy Watch 4 through this deal. And in case you want to be able to use your Galaxy Watch 4 from your smartphone independently, you can go for the Silver-colored 40mm LTE model instead, on which you can save around £57 because it's also currently on sale on Amazon UK.

Although the Galaxy Watch 4 is now an older model, it is still a great smartwatch. It's a premium wearable with a minimalistic design, which makes it perfect for every occasion. Furthermore, the watch is made of aluminum and even meets the MIL-STD-810G military standard, which means it's also pretty durable.

But the Galaxy Watch 4 isn't just a pretty face that you can hit on walls without even getting a scratch, it also packs a ton of features. As a self-respecting high-end smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 comes with pretty much all the health-tracking functionalities you expect an expensive smartwatch to have. It can even measure your body composition, which is exceptionally useful if you want to keep track of your progress toward that shredded summer body you so crave.

The Galaxy Watch 4 also has features like NFC, smart notifications and can even work with Bixby of Google Assistant. On top of that, you can use it to make or receive phone calls.

So, what are you waiting for, go and save on a brand-new Galaxy Watch 4 now while you can.

