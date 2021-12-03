This 'very good' Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a great bargain at less than $100

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





No longer available directly from its manufacturer's official US e-store, the Android and iOS-compatible device was deeply discounted by a number of major third-party retailers several times in the weeks leading up to Black Friday 2021.





Of course, Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy can never compete with eBay sellers like Cellfeee if you only care about spending as little money as possible on a working product. Such a product is currently up for grabs at a measly $93.99 in your choice of bronze or silver colors and "limited" quantities.





Obviously, you're not looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, but the aforementioned merchant, which just so happens to rock a nearly flawless 98.7 percent positive feedback score based on close to 10,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, is ready to vouch for the "full" functionality of the sub-$100 intelligent timepieces on sale right now.





It's perhaps needless to highlight that you can very rarely get anything other than rudimentary activity trackers for under a Benjamin a pop, with other eBay sellers charging more than $100 at the time of this writing for the likes of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 or even the first-gen Galaxy Watch in refurbished condition.





These incredibly affordable Galaxy Watch 3 refurbs will not come in their original packaging, mind you, with no mention of what kind of accessories are included in their aftermarket boxes and everything from scratches and scuffs to "minor nicks" on the screen or body likely to be part of the "package."





Still, this is an elegant and robust Tizen-powered smartwatch we're talking about here, with a beautiful Super AMOLED display, handy rotating bezel, blazing fast Exynos 9110 processor, top-notch water resistance, and an extensive arsenal of health monitoring weapons on deck.





Before deciding if this awesome bargain is right for you, it's worth keeping in mind that the cosmetic condition is described as "very good" and there's obviously no cellular connectivity built into these particular 41mm models.





