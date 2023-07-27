Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: What’s in the box?
August 11 is the day that the sparkling new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 line will go available. So, what to expect right out of the box when buying one?
There’s an official Tab S9 unboxing video from Samsung, which goes beyond the question ‘What’s in the box?’ and also lists the key specifications for the new tablet line – in case you’re not on the hype train already.
Apart from the main thing (the tablet itself), there’s an upgraded Galaxy S Pen that (again) sticks to the magnetic charging track on the back of the device. The S Pen has enhanced sensitivity for less accidental clicks, promises Samsung, plus IP68 water and dust resistance. The ejection pin is quite small, so beware and keep it safe (best to just store in the box itself). The USB cable is white and not too short. The Quick Start guide is there for all of you who love manuals.
Depending on when you’re reading this, you’ve got roughly two weeks to get a nice bonus in the form of extra storage. You just need to pre-order until August 11.
Here’s the scheme: pre-order a 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or Tab S9+ and get a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB version. There’s a storage bonus for the ‘basic’ Tab S9 version, too: pre-ordering a 128GB version magically turns it into the 256GB version.
What’s in the box?
- Galaxy Tab S9 device
- Galaxy S Pen
- Ejection pin
- USB cable
- Quick Start guide
What isn’t in the box?
- Wall charger
- MicroSD card
- Accessories (duh!)
Pre-order and get free storage
