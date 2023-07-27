Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: What’s in the box?

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: What’s in the box?
August 11 is the day that the sparkling new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 line will go available. So, what to expect right out of the box when buying one?

There’s an official Tab S9 unboxing video from Samsung, which goes beyond the question ‘What’s in the box?’ and also lists the key specifications for the new tablet line – in case you’re not on the hype train already.



What’s in the box?


  • Galaxy Tab S9 device
  • Galaxy S Pen
  • Ejection pin
  • USB cable
  • Quick Start guide

Apart from the main thing (the tablet itself), there’s an upgraded Galaxy S Pen that (again) sticks to the magnetic charging track on the back of the device. The S Pen has enhanced sensitivity for less accidental clicks, promises Samsung, plus IP68 water and dust resistance. The ejection pin is quite small, so beware and keep it safe (best to just store in the box itself). The USB cable is white and not too short. The Quick Start guide is there for all of you who love manuals.

What isn’t in the box?


  • Wall charger
Sadly, none is present. Naturally, you can charge your Galaxy Tab S9 device via the included USB-C cable, hooked to a computer or an external battery, but if you want a wall charger, you have to buy one, or use one that you already have – a 45W one, to be precise. They’re sold separately. “Use only Samsung-approved charger and USB-C cable. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables”, Samsung reminds.

  • MicroSD card
Galaxy Tab S9 users do get the option to expand their storage capacity, if they choose to. There’s a MicroSD slot found on all three Tab S9 variants, but a memory card is not included in the box.

  • Accessories (duh!)
Of course, the premium accessories for the Galaxy Tab S9 – like a Book Cover Keyboard or Smart Book Cover – are not to be found in the box. You have to reach deeper in your pockets to get one, but those that are in need of such accessories will find them quite useful.

Pre-order and get free storage


Depending on when you’re reading this, you’ve got roughly two weeks to get a nice bonus in the form of extra storage. You just need to pre-order until August 11.

Here’s the scheme: pre-order a 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or Tab S9+ and get a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB version. There’s a storage bonus for the ‘basic’ Tab S9 version, too: pre-ordering a 128GB version magically turns it into the 256GB version.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless