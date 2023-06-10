Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung's upcoming 14.6-inch premium tablet receives certification in the U.S.

Samsung's upcoming 14.6-inch premium tablet receives certification in the U.S.
Samsung's top-of-the-line tablet for 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has just been certified by the FCC as per GSM Arena. We expect to see the tablet unveiled along with the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Galaxy Tab S9 in late July (most likely on July 26th) during the next Unpacked event. The event, which will be held in Seoul, South Korea, should also include the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6, and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

While as usual the FCC report didn't reveal much in the way of Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs, previous rumors revealed the possibility of a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. What else would be/could be under the hood but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC. Configuration options could be 8GB RAM/128GB of storage, 12GB RAM/256GB storage, and 16GB RAM/512GB of storage.

The 256GB and 512GB variants will reportedly employ cutting-edge UFS 4.0 storage while the 128GB model will use UFS 3.1. A huge 11,200mAh battery will keep the lights on with 45W fast charging and IP68 dust and water resistance. In theory, the tablet should be impervious to dust and can be submerged in clear water to a depth of nearly 5 feet for as long as 30 minutes.

The FCC documentation did give away some information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. We now know that Sammy's top-of-the-line tablet will carry the model number SM-X910. The tablet will come with the S Pen (model number EJ-PX710) as will all of the tablets in the Galaxy Tab S9 line. Design-wise the Galaxy Tab S9 line will look very much like last year's Galaxy Tab S8 series based on a render of the Galaxy Tab S9+ which looks exactly like the Galaxy Tab S8+.

