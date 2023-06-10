Samsung's upcoming 14.6-inch premium tablet receives certification in the U.S.

Samsung's top-of-the-line tablet for 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has just been certified by the FCC as per GSM Arena . We expect to see the tablet unveiled along with the Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Galaxy Tab S9 in late July (most likely on July 26th) during the next Unpacked event. The event, which will be held in Seoul, South Korea, should also include the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6, and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.





While as usual the FCC report didn't reveal much in the way of Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs, previous rumors revealed the possibility of a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. What else would be/could be under the hood but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC. Configuration options could be 8GB RAM/128GB of storage, 12GB RAM/256GB storage, and 16GB RAM/512GB of storage.











The 256GB and 512GB variants will reportedly employ cutting-edge UFS 4.0 storage while the 128GB model will use UFS 3.1. A huge 11,200mAh battery will keep the lights on with 45W fast charging and IP68 dust and water resistance. In theory, the tablet should be impervious to dust and can be submerged in clear water to a depth of nearly 5 feet for as long as 30 minutes.



