Hunting for a gigantic bargain? Check out these sweet new Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra deals!





The Galaxy Tab S8 line from early 2022, meanwhile, is not really a smart buy anymore... at least in brand-new condition at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Woot, on the other hand, which just so happens to be owned by none other than Amazon, can currently hook you up with both the "regular" Tab S8 and the gargantuan Tab S8 Ultra at some pretty hard-to-resist prices... with a catch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite and Pink Gold Colors, S Pen Included, Factory Reconditioned, 90-Day Samsung Warranty $330 off (47%) $369 99 $699 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included, New, Full 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included, Factory Reconditioned, 90-Day Samsung Warranty $430 off (39%) $669 99 $1099 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included, New, Full 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $100 off (9%) $999 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





These are "factory reconditioned" units we're talking about here, which might make the e-tailer's latest deals less than ideal for some prospective buyers for fairly obvious reasons, especially when you take the limited 90-day Samsung warranty included with the deeply discounted slates into consideration as well.





If you think you can live with those downsides and try to keep your eyes on the discounts, you'll probably find yourselves extremely satisfied with the value delivered by a $370 and up Galaxy Tab S8 and a Tab S8 Ultra colossus available for as little as 670 bucks.





The non-Ultra 11-incher in particular feels like a strong contender for the title of best budget tablet out there right now with 128 gigs of internal storage space at $369.99, as well as a smooth 120Hz IPS LCD screen, 8GB RAM, and a hefty 8,000mAh battery squeezed into an impressively light and almost impossibly thin aluminum package.





Digital hoarders will be glad to see a 256GB storage configuration of the "vanilla" Tab S8 priced at a reasonable $459.99 of its own in "like-new" condition for a limited time, while the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can be yours in exchange for $669.99 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and only 20 bucks more if you want to bump that number up to 256GB.





Apart from its obvious size advantage, the Ultra holds the upper hand over the Galaxy Tab S8 in terms of display technology as well with an absolute Super AMOLED beaut. The Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra, of course, have a lot more things in common, from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing power to a handy built-in S Pen.





If for some reason you're hesitant to buy your stuff from Woot, you should know that Amazon is selling a brand-new Tab S8 at $100 under its $700 list price, while the Tab S8 Ultra can be had at $100 off its $1,100 MSRP at Best Buy, which are most definitely much weaker deals than what we're looking at here.