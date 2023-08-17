Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Snatch the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ at an irresistible price on Amazon UK

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snatch the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ at an irresistible price on Amazon UK
Do you have money burning a hole in your pocket? Well, now might be a great time to spend it, especially if you’re looking to buy one of the best Samsung tablets. Amazon UK launched such an unbeatable deal on the 5G 256GB configuration of the Galaxy Tab S8+ that it’s almost beyond belief. Amazingly, you can now get the device for an incredible 40% off, making it more than affordable.

Not only that, but you also receive a three-year warranty with your purchase. So, you can sleep like a baby, knowing your high-end tablet is protected against mishaps. There’s no need to bend backward to take advantage of the staggering discount, too! If anything, you should be OK with getting the product in Silver, for there’s currently no offer on any of the other color variants.

Snatch the impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ at £477 off on Amazon UK

If you were waiting for a great bargain to get your hands on the super powerful Galaxy Tab S8+, now's the time to pull the trigger. The device is now an amazing £477 off its regular price tag of £1199.99. The offer applies to the Android tablet in Silver exclusively.
£477 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

You get an additional bonus here, too! If you pull the trigger on this one now, you get a free six-month subscription to Disney+ on Samsung. What’s even better is that new and returning customers alike can take advantage.

So, what exactly do you get for your money? Well, quite a lot, for Samsung ensured the middle of the Tab S8 family ticks all the boxes. Starting with a beautiful 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, moving on to the integrated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and combining this with 8GB RAM, we’d say practically anything you do on this device should feel incredibly smooth and enjoyable.

As if that’s not enough, but Samsung decided to equip this device with a microSD slot, allowing you to expand the storage capacity to 1TB, quite an impressive feat. The South Korean tech giant also added a 10,900mAh battery under the hood to keep you going throughout the day without cord limitations. You also get fast charging that can fill up the tank for just 80 mins.

Given that this tablet’s primary competitor, the iPad, doesn’t come with its compatible pen, we’d say the Galaxy Tab S8+ holds quite the advantage with its S Pen included in the box. Don’t forget that the Apple Pen comes at a hefty price of £139 and rarely sees a discount, making the iOS tablet much more expensive than its Android opponent. Especially now that the Samsung device sees a massive price drop of as much as £477, we’d say Samsung's device is definitely worth checking out.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless