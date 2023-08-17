Snatch the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ at an irresistible price on Amazon UK

Snatch the impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ at £477 off on Amazon UK If you were waiting for a great bargain to get your hands on the super powerful Galaxy Tab S8+, now's the time to pull the trigger. The device is now an amazing £477 off its regular price tag of £1199.99. The offer applies to the Android tablet in Silver exclusively. £477 off (40%) Buy at Amazon



You get an additional bonus here, too! If you pull the trigger on this one now, you get a free six-month subscription to Disney+ on Samsung. What’s even better is that new and returning customers alike can take advantage.



So, what exactly do you get for your money? Well, quite a lot, for



As if that’s not enough, but Samsung decided to equip this device with a microSD slot, allowing you to expand the storage capacity to 1TB, quite an impressive feat. The South Korean tech giant also added a 10,900mAh battery under the hood to keep you going throughout the day without cord limitations. You also get fast charging that can fill up the tank for just 80 mins.



Given that this tablet’s primary competitor, the You get an additional bonus here, too! If you pull the trigger on this one now, you get a free six-month subscription to Disney+ on Samsung. What’s even better is that new and returning customers alike can take advantage.So, what exactly do you get for your money? Well, quite a lot, for Samsung ensured the middle of the Tab S8 family ticks all the boxes. Starting with a beautiful 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, moving on to the integrated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and combining this with 8GB RAM, we’d say practically anything you do on this device should feel incredibly smooth and enjoyable.As if that’s not enough, but Samsung decided to equip this device with a microSD slot, allowing you to expand the storage capacity to 1TB, quite an impressive feat. The South Korean tech giant also added a 10,900mAh battery under the hood to keep you going throughout the day without cord limitations. You also get fast charging that can fill up the tank for just 80 mins.Given that this tablet’s primary competitor, the iPad , doesn’t come with its compatible pen, we’d say the Galaxy Tab S8+ holds quite the advantage with its S Pen included in the box. Don’t forget that the Apple Pen comes at a hefty price of £139 and rarely sees a discount, making the iOS tablet much more expensive than its Android opponent. Especially now that the Samsung device sees a massive price drop of as much as £477, we’d say Samsung's device is definitely worth checking out.

Not only that, but you also receive a three-year warranty with your purchase. So, you can sleep like a baby, knowing your high-end tablet is protected against mishaps. There’s no need to bend backward to take advantage of the staggering discount, too! If anything, you should be OK with getting the product in Silver, for there’s currently no offer on any of the other color variants.