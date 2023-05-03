Save big on a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus; get one from Amazon now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although you can use your smartphone for pretty much anything these days, there are some moments when you just need a mobile device with a larger screen. And this is where tablets come in. Watching Netflix on a tablet is 100 times better than watching Netflix on your phone. Also, a high-end tablet could be a perfect workhorse.
At the moment, Amazon has an incredible deal on the 128GB version of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, offering the device at an amazing 38% discount. And when we convert the percentage into cash, it turns out you will save $320 if you get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S7 Plus through this offer.
The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus was Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship tablet until the announcement of the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup in 2022. As an ex-flagship, the Tab S7 Plus has immense firepower. It comes with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset under its hood, which is also a flagship SoC. In addition to a powerful processor, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. And in case 128GB aren't enough, you can expand the storage with a microSD card of up to 1TB.
A high-end tablet must also have an amazing display, and we can safely say that the Tab S7 Plus indeed comes with one. The tablet sports a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, which offers rich colors and excellent sharpness. Also, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the tablet feel even more responsive.
The Tab S7 Plus also comes with a Samsung S Pen straight out of the box. And, as you probably know, using a stylus has its advantages. For example, you can take notes on your tablet as if writing in a notebook and even draw pictures.
However, just like smartphones, high-end tablets aren't exactly budget-friendly. But we have great news for you if you are currently in the market for a new, powerful tablet.
At the moment, Amazon has an incredible deal on the 128GB version of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, offering the device at an amazing 38% discount. And when we convert the percentage into cash, it turns out you will save $320 if you get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S7 Plus through this offer.
The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus was Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship tablet until the announcement of the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup in 2022. As an ex-flagship, the Tab S7 Plus has immense firepower. It comes with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset under its hood, which is also a flagship SoC. In addition to a powerful processor, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. And in case 128GB aren't enough, you can expand the storage with a microSD card of up to 1TB.
A high-end tablet must also have an amazing display, and we can safely say that the Tab S7 Plus indeed comes with one. The tablet sports a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, which offers rich colors and excellent sharpness. Also, the screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the tablet feel even more responsive.
The Tab S7 Plus also comes with a Samsung S Pen straight out of the box. And, as you probably know, using a stylus has its advantages. For example, you can take notes on your tablet as if writing in a notebook and even draw pictures.
The tablet features an enormous 10,090mAh battery, which should let the device last the whole day without needing to be charged. The Tab S7 Plus also has 45W super-fast charging support. However, you will need to buy a super-fast charger separately because the tablet only comes with a 10W charging brick in the box. With the included charger, the Tab S7 Plus usually fills its tank in around 2 hours and 58 minutes.
Things that are NOT allowed: