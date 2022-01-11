Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is deeply discounted with warranty and keyboard included

Notification Center

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While the oft-delayed Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally in the limelight for all the right reasons, commercially debuting in the US with some great deal sweeteners included straight off the bat, another Fan Edition device looks worthy of a little attention too from cash-strapped fans of jumbo-sized tablets.

Released less than a year ago at a recommended price of $530 and up, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE ended up being Samsung's most impressive Android slate of 2021 as the super-premium Tab S8 family was pushed back to 2022.

Despite that status, the mid-range 12.4-inch giant did score a number of substantial discounts both before and during the busy holiday season, although patient bargain hunters will be delighted to know the time to maximize their savings has only now arrived.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

64GB, Mystic Black, Wi-Fi Only, Keyboard Included, 1-Year Warranty

$379
Buy at eBay

That's right, the Wi-Fi-only Tab S7 FE is cheaper than ever before at the time of this writing, fetching $379 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration with a handy keyboard bundled in. By no means a powerhouse, this particular variant, which packs 4 gigs of RAM and a Snapdragon 778 processor, normally goes for the aforementioned 530 bucks by itself... in brand-new condition.

Technically, you're not looking at new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, but trusted eBay merchant Quick Ship Electronics can vouch for the flawless functionality and very good cosmetic condition of these "open box" units that are also backed by a full 1-year warranty.

On top of everything, that optional productivity-enhancing keyboard included here at no extra cost is typically priced at a whopping $160, so the bang for buck delivered by this ultra-affordable bundle is certainly unrivaled.

Keep in mind that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE also comes with the company's beloved S Pen in the box as standard while featuring a massive 11,000mAh or so battery with blazing fast 45W charging support and a sharp display that unfortunately sports outdated 60Hz refresh rate technology. 

Overall, you're definitely looking at one of the best tablets you can buy on a relatively tight budget right now... if you don't mind going the "open box" route.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
$379 Special eBay $530 Special B&HPhoto $530 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 12.4 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11
