Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is deeply discounted with warranty and keyboard included

Released less than a year ago at a recommended price of $530 and up, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE ended up being Samsung 's most impressive Android slate of 2021 as the super-premium Tab S8 family was pushed back to 2022.





Despite that status, the mid-range 12.4-inch giant did score a number of substantial discounts both before and during the busy holiday season, although patient bargain hunters will be delighted to know the time to maximize their savings has only now arrived.





That's right, the Wi-Fi-only Tab S7 FE is cheaper than ever before at the time of this writing, fetching $379 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration with a handy keyboard bundled in. By no means a powerhouse, this particular variant, which packs 4 gigs of RAM and a Snapdragon 778 processor, normally goes for the aforementioned 530 bucks by itself... in brand-new condition.





Technically, you're not looking at new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, but trusted eBay merchant Quick Ship Electronics can vouch for the flawless functionality and very good cosmetic condition of these "open box" units that are also backed by a full 1-year warranty.





On top of everything, that optional productivity-enhancing keyboard included here at no extra cost is typically priced at a whopping $160, so the bang for buck delivered by this ultra-affordable bundle is certainly unrivaled.





Keep in mind that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE also comes with the company's beloved S Pen in the box as standard while featuring a massive 11,000mAh or so battery with blazing fast 45W charging support and a sharp display that unfortunately sports outdated 60Hz refresh rate technology.





Overall, you're definitely looking at one of the best tablets you can buy on a relatively tight budget right now... if you don't mind going the "open box" route.

