Samsung to launch cheaper 5G smartphones this year
The unannounced Galaxy A51 5G recently appeared on Samsung's support website with the same codename that was listed on Geekbench not long ago: SM-A516N. The Galaxy A51 5G is likely to feature the same specs as the regular model, plus 5G support.
One other thing that will differentiate the two Galaxy A51 models is that the 5G variant will be powered by the Exynos 980 chipset, Samsung's SoC that features 5G support.
Since the phone has already appeared in South Korea, chances are that Samsung will make the Galaxy A51 5G official very soon. We're very curious to see where the smartphone will be available and how much it will cost.