New leak reveals unexpected details about Samsung’s upcoming top-tier tablets
The company’s Ultra tablet series is rumored to get an improvement for the first time since 2022.
Samsung will have a very busy summer, but that has become tradition for the South Korean company, which remains committed to launching two flagship series each year.
After introducing the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, Samsung is now gearing up for another major launch, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Besides these two foldables, Samsung is also expected to refresh its flagship tablet series with at least two new models, Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
Unlike last year when Samsung launched a “Plus” Galaxy Tab S10 version, this year the South Korean giant decided to limit the series to just two models: Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. The former makes a comeback after one year of hiatus, while the latter continues the string of “Ultra” tablets Samsung launched since 2022.
New details about Samsung’s flagship tablets reveal that at least one of them will have a bigger battery, which is unusual. Ever since Samsung launched the first Ultra tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8, it always included a 11,200 mAh battery.
However, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra seems to feature a slightly larger battery. The folks at GalaxyClub found evidence that Samsung’s next flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, will have a 11,700 - 12,000 mAh battery.
The exact capacity will be announced by Samsung, but the rated capacity of Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is 11,374 mAh. In comparison, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a rated capacity of 10,880, although the advertised battery capacity of the tablet is 11,200 mAh.
This will be the first time that Samsung upgrades the battery of its Ultra tablets. Even if that seems a minor improvement, it makes way for more improvements in future models.
Rumor has it that the tablets aren’t ready for release yet and they’re unlikely to hit shelves along with Samsung’s new foldables, but that’s no surprise considering that most of the company’s high-end tablets were announced in fall.
The first information leaked about the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra indicates that both tablets will be equipped with Dimensity 9400 processors, MediaTek’s flagship chipset.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a 11,200 mAh battery, just like the previous Ultra models | Image credit: PhoneArena
