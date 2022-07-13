 Prime Day is the new Cyber Monday for Samsung's best rugged tablet (with S Pen) - PhoneArena
Prime Day deal: Save on Galaxy S22 Ultra
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day: last chance
Jul 14, Thu, 1:59 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day is underway. Grab the best deals while they last!

Prime Day is the new Cyber Monday for Samsung's best rugged tablet (with S Pen)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day is the new Cyber Monday for Samsung's best rugged tablet (with S Pen)
Rugged Android tablets are not exactly given a lot of attention most of the time, but with an oddly mysterious Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro model set to go official... later today (?!), some of you road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts might be interested to know that 2019's OG Galaxy Tab Active Pro is currently on sale at a huge discount.

Despite its advanced age and what the name of its looming sequel suggests, this robust 10.1-incher with a middling Snapdragon 670 processor under the hood is yet to get a second edition.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Wi-Fi, 64GB Storage, Rugged Android Tablet, Black, S Pen Included
$330 off (44%)
$419 99
$749 99
Buy at Amazon

That makes the first-gen Tab Active Pro arguably the best rugged Samsung tablet available to this day, and at a whopping $330 less than its usual price of $749.99, hardcore fans of these types of niche devices are likely to overlook this bad boy's inherent flaws.

In addition to the aforementioned unimpressive Qualcomm SoC, we're talking outdated Android 11 software with little to no hope of ever seeing the latest stable version of the world's most popular mobile OS officially rolled out to this particular slate.

On the decidedly bright side of things, the large 10.1-inch display is equipped with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels (which is not very easy to come by in the rugged segment), as well as "enhanced touch" capabilities, and yes, S Pen support too.

The Galaxy Tab Active Pro comes with an iconic Samsung-made stylus included in its reduced price, as well as an admittedly unattractive body designed to withstand everything from drops to shocks, extreme temperatures, humidity, sand, and of course, water immersion.

Made for a certain kind of customer, the affordable tablet doesn't feature the world's greatest cameras or a very impressive RAM count, but it does pack a hefty and easy-to-replace battery. All in all, we're definitely looking at one of the best Prime Day 2022 tablet deals available right now, and although not completely unprecedented, Amazon's $330 discount is a repeat of an epic Cyber Monday 2021 sale from almost eight months ago.

To our knowledge, said Cyber Monday promotion never returned... until yesterday, and given the Tab Active Pro's age, we wouldn't rule out this Prime-exclusive affair proving to be a clearance offer of sorts. In other words, you might want to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Popular stories

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless