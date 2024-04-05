Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung launches new Galaxy Tab A9 Kids Edition tablet
Samsung has turned one of its affordable tablets into a … toy. The Galaxy Tab A9 Kids Edition has just been introduced in Malaysia and it’s coming with some accessories specifically designed for children.

The tablet is available for purchase for just RM799 ($170), but customers will also receive a complimentary bundle worth RM300 ($65) that includes a Crayon Stylus, Kids Puffy Case, 15W travel adapter, and Kids Sticker.

According to Samsung, the bundle included with the special edition Galaxy Tab A9 Kids Edition is only available until April 30 or while stocks last, so if you’re in the market for a cheap tablet for your kid(s), this seems like a good deal.

As far as the specs go, the Galaxy Tab A9 is one of Samsung’s most affordable tablets, which is reflected in the specs sheet. The slate is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 4/64GB, 4/128, or 8/128GB RAM.

The tablet sports an 8.7-inch display with 800 x 1340 pixels resolution, an 8-megapixel main camera, a secondary 2-megapixel selfie snapper, and a 5,100 mAh battery.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

