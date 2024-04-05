Up Next:
Samsung launches new Galaxy Tab A9 Kids Edition tablet
Samsung has turned one of its affordable tablets into a … toy. The Galaxy Tab A9 Kids Edition has just been introduced in Malaysia and it’s coming with some accessories specifically designed for children.
The tablet is available for purchase for just RM799 ($170), but customers will also receive a complimentary bundle worth RM300 ($65) that includes a Crayon Stylus, Kids Puffy Case, 15W travel adapter, and Kids Sticker.
As far as the specs go, the Galaxy Tab A9 is one of Samsung’s most affordable tablets, which is reflected in the specs sheet. The slate is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, coupled with 4/64GB, 4/128, or 8/128GB RAM.
According to Samsung, the bundle included with the special edition Galaxy Tab A9 Kids Edition is only available until April 30 or while stocks last, so if you’re in the market for a cheap tablet for your kid(s), this seems like a good deal.
The tablet sports an 8.7-inch display with 800 x 1340 pixels resolution, an 8-megapixel main camera, a secondary 2-megapixel selfie snapper, and a 5,100 mAh battery.
