Amazon brings Samsung's solid Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger back down to its Black Friday 2022 prices

Deals
While the last holiday season is not yet as distant in the rearview mirror as the next winter sales events are on the horizon, most everyday tech consumers and bargain hunters are unlikely to remember many good Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2022 deals.

Of course, that's where we come in, keeping tabs (or at least trying to) on all the popular products you might be interested in and their pricing fluctuations over the last few months.

One device that was deeply discounted back in November and never returned to its all-time lowest prices is the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8, which has been competing for the title of best budget tablet in the world for a little over a year now.

Out of nowhere, Amazon is today offering those record discounts again on this mid-range Samsung slate in 32, 64, and 128GB storage variants. 

What's definitely worth pointing out is that the device manufacturer itself and the likes of Best Buy are not matching or even coming close to Amazon's killer new deals at the time of this writing, making your choice of retailers unusually simple if you're in the market for a no-frills Android tablet with a large screen and overall respectable specifications.

The entry-level Galaxy Tab A8 configuration, mind you, pairs the aforementioned 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room with a modest 3GB RAM count at a whopping 90 bucks under its $229.99 list price, while the 64 and 128GB versions come packing 4 gigs of the good stuff at $100 and $130 discounts from $280 and $330 respectively.

Also worth highlighting is that those deep price cuts are only good for an Amazon-exclusive silver colorway across the board, which... shouldn't be a major inconvenience for anyone.

That's a perfectly acceptable paint job for a perfectly adequate slate with octa-core processing power, Full HD screen resolution, modern Android 13 software (after recent updates), solid battery life, and excellent speakers. 

Obviously, you're not looking at a top-notch alternative to the best iPads here, but not even Apple's humblest tablet can come close to the extreme affordability of the Galaxy Tab A8... right now.
