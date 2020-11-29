Amazon: 35% off Samsung's already affordable Galaxy Tab A7

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The tablet was released in September with a starting price of $229.99, and it's currently $149.99 on the e-commerce website.





Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 Wi-Fi 32GB $149 99 $229 99 Expired





The mid-range slate has a 10.4-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 which is mated with at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device packs a ginormous 7,040mAh battery, which guarantees a long battery life.





The front camera is 5MP, and the slate also offers facial recognition, something that's not available on other tablets in the price range.





You also get an 8MP rear camera, a Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system, 3.5mm headset jack, microSD card slot, and USB-C charging. Color choices include Dark Gray, Silver and Gold.





To wrap up, if battery life and affordability are your primary concerns, Galaxy Tab A7 is a solid purchase at the current price.