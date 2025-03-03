The first big outright Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discount has finally arrived!





But now the time has come to save big without jumping through any hoops or getting cool but perhaps unnecessary freebies. Yes, the unlocked S25 Ultra is marked down by a killer 200 bucks on Amazon in both 256 and 512GB storage variants and a wide range of color options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $200 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $200 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





Does this sweet new discount make probably the best Android phone in the world conventionally affordable as well? Not even close. But it does improve an already amazing value proposition, making it even more competitive against Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max (which is obviously pretty much impossible to come by at a comparable discount with no strings attached).

One important detail to remember before pulling the trigger here is that Samsung is planning to kick off a sitewide Discover sales event later today, so while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at its regular prices from its manufacturer at the time of this writing, that could definitely change in a matter of hours.





A $200 discount with no special requirements naturally goes a long way in changing our S25 Ultra review tone. If we initially felt a little underwhelmed by a largely repetitive (super-premium) handset, it's now pretty easy to considerably boost those excitement levels and wholeheartedly recommend a purchase before it's too late.





Everything from that undeniably stunning 6.9-inch display to the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, mind-blowing 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP quad rear-facing camera system, and unrivaled long-term software support becomes more impressive at these newly reduced prices, not to mention how hard it now is to recommend buying the slightly more affordable Galaxy S25+ or even the significantly cheaper "vanilla" S25