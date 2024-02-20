Samsung launches uniquely designed Galaxy S24 eco-friendly accessories

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

@cosminvasile
The Galaxy S24 seems to be a huge commercial success for Samsung, so it’s no wonder that the South Korean company is now following it with the launch of uniquely designed accessories.

The so-called Samsung Eco-Friends is a new product line that consists of mobile cases made with recycled materials. These accessories have been designed and manufactured in collaboration with SLASH B SLASH.

The latest collection is exclusively designed for the Galaxy S24 series and includes no less than 57 cases for customers to personalize their Galaxy S24, S24+ or S24 Ultra.

Video Thumbnail


The Eco-Friends collection of accessories has been originally introduced in 2022 and it’s been envisioned by Samsung’s Future Generation Lab. These products are made from sustainable materials such as recycled plastic and vegan leather that contain at least 40 percent post-consumer materials.

The new collection of eco-friendly accessories for the Galaxy S24 series has been initially release in Korea on February 6, but it will soon be available in major markets worldwide including the United States and Japan.

Samsung Galaxy S24 owners can now purchase these accessories from the company’s Gangnam flagship store, as well as Samsung’s official website and SLAH B SLASH’s online mall.

