Samsung Galaxy S23 FE arrives in Europe this week
Samsung France confirmed early this week that the Galaxy S23 FE will finally be available for purchase in the country starting December 8. Obviously, that means Samsung will be launching the phone in other European countries this week too.
It’s been nearly two months since the Galaxy S23 FE made its debut in the US, but if you’ve been patiently waiting for the phone to be available in Europe, you should be aware that this comes with a different chipset.
As many of you probably know by now, the US version of Galaxy S23 FE is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, whereas the European version is expected to ship with Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset inside.
The Galaxy S23 FE comes with a large 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, whereas the Galaxy S23 has a slightly smaller 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Galaxy S23 FE packs 8/128GB or 8/256GB RAM, and a triple camera setup: 50MP + 8MP + 12MP.
Also, the phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery, which is considerably bigger that the regular Galaxy S23’s 3900 battery
