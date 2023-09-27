Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

The awesome Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB is now up for grabs with a sweet discount on Amazon

Samsung Deals
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The awesome Galaxy S23 128GB is now up for grabs with a sweet discount on Amazon
What do you do when you want one of those shiny new Galaxy S23 phones but don't want to spend a fortune on one? Well, you start scouring the web, hoping you will find an awesome deal, at least on one of Samsung's latest powerhouses. And we are happy to report that your search has just ended.

At the moment, the 128GB variant of Samsung's regular Galaxy S23 is on sale on Amazon with a lovely 13% discount. This means you now have the chance to grab a brand-new Galaxy S23 with 128GB of storage space for $100 off its usual price if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's available.

Samsung Galaxy S23(128GB): Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 from Amazon and save $100 in the process. The phone has top-tier performance, takes gorgeous photos, and has nice battery life.
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


Despite being the entry-level Galaxy S23 phone, this bad boy still delivers top-tier performance. It packs 8GB of RAM, and just like Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra, it comes equipped with Qualcomm's current best chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In other words, the regular Galaxy S23 may be easier on the pocket, but that doesn't mean it's inferior to its bigger brothers. It can easily run heavy games and tasks without breaking a sweat.

In addition to its awesome performance, the Galaxy S23 sports a 50MP main camera and a 12 MP selfie shooter that can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps and up to 4K at 60fps, respectively. Your selfies, landscape shots, and your videos will look amazing with this phone.

As for the battery life, the Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh power cell, which will allow you to stream videos for more than 8 hours or browse the internet for nearly 15 and a half hours on a single charge.

So, even the regular Galaxy S23 has a lot to offer, and it's totally worth it, especially now that it's available at a lower price. Just be sure not to miss out on this awesome opportunity, since you never know whether this sweet deal will be available tomorrow.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless