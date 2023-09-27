The awesome Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB is now up for grabs with a sweet discount on Amazon
What do you do when you want one of those shiny new Galaxy S23 phones but don't want to spend a fortune on one? Well, you start scouring the web, hoping you will find an awesome deal, at least on one of Samsung's latest powerhouses. And we are happy to report that your search has just ended.
At the moment, the 128GB variant of Samsung's regular Galaxy S23 is on sale on Amazon with a lovely 13% discount. This means you now have the chance to grab a brand-new Galaxy S23 with 128GB of storage space for $100 off its usual price if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's available.
Despite being the entry-level Galaxy S23 phone, this bad boy still delivers top-tier performance. It packs 8GB of RAM, and just like Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra, it comes equipped with Qualcomm's current best chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In other words, the regular Galaxy S23 may be easier on the pocket, but that doesn't mean it's inferior to its bigger brothers. It can easily run heavy games and tasks without breaking a sweat.
As for the battery life, the Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh power cell, which will allow you to stream videos for more than 8 hours or browse the internet for nearly 15 and a half hours on a single charge.
So, even the regular Galaxy S23 has a lot to offer, and it's totally worth it, especially now that it's available at a lower price. Just be sure not to miss out on this awesome opportunity, since you never know whether this sweet deal will be available tomorrow.
In addition to its awesome performance, the Galaxy S23 sports a 50MP main camera and a 12 MP selfie shooter that can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps and up to 4K at 60fps, respectively. Your selfies, landscape shots, and your videos will look amazing with this phone.
