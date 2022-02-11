 The new Galaxy S22 Armor frame proves tough as nails in first durability test - PhoneArena

Samsung

The new Galaxy S22 Armor frame proves tough as nails in first durability test

Daniel Petrov
By
0
This time around, Samsung used a glass sandwich design for all the members of its fresh S22 series, including the lowly Galaxy S22. This has already proven advantageous for the munchkin as it passed its first durability test with aplomb.

Not only is the Gorilla Victus glass on the front and back tough to scratch but the frame proved hard to scuff as well. The new Galaxy S22 frame is called Armor Aluminum, and the sheer fact that Samsung decided to name a frame shows that it is pretty proud with the alloy's material properties.

Watch the Galaxy S22 get scratched, dunked and generally abused in PBK's durability test above and rest assured that it won't bend with a simple thumb press against the frame like some iPhones of yesteryear.

