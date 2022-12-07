People are going crazy for ridiculously affordable like-new Galaxy S22

Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Android Deals
Smartphone deals come and go but not all are as absurdly good as the one Amazon has on the Galaxy S22 right now. It's a refurbished model and selling out crazy fast.

The thing about over-the-top phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra is that they subconsciously make you think less of perfectly good phones like the S22. The standard Galaxy S22 is an ideal phone for folks who want upper-tier specs but are not willing to pay for flashy features such as S Pen compatibility or zoom so good that it makes you want to be a spy.

The phone has a bright 6.1 inches flat screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for silky animations. It has a glass back and impeccable build quality. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the same chip that powers the Ultra, and you can count on it for lag-free performance.

6.1-inches 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with 50MP main sensor | 3,700mAh battery
The camera takes great photos and low-light performance is also satisfactory. The S22 has a 3,700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging so it won't take long to charge.

A brand new Galaxy S22 will cost you $799 and if you don't want to spend that much, Amazon is selling a refurbished model for just $394. The retailer usually sells the renewed S22 for $645, so you'll get to save $251, which is pretty awesome.

Before you wrinkle your nose at the mention of like-new phones, keep in mind that the S22 didn't come out that long ago so how much of a beating could it have taken? On top of that, Amazon has professionally inspected and cleaned this device and ensures that it's fully functional and in excellent condition. You'll have 90 days to return it if you don't like it.

Only a few units are left in stock so act fast if you want to get a flagship Android phone which is fast and compact and will be supported for a long time.
