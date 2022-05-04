Samsung's Galaxy S22 camera features are coming to older phones

Improved video call effects

Improved App Store Camera app quality

This feature lets Samsung owners use custom backgrounds and mic controls in video calling apps. Some of the supported apps include Google Meet and Duo, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, Zoom, and Messenger.The Galaxy S20 and S21 families along with their respective FE variants will be receiving support soon, as will the Galaxy Note 20 series, all Galaxy Z Flip models, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Fold 3. Samsung has also committed to rolling out the feature to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 ranges by the end of June. That’s in addition to the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite models.On top of these background and microphone controls, Samsung has promised to extend support for its auto-framing feature to video calls as well. The same list of compatible devices applies: every Samsung flagship launched after 2020.Next up in the catalog of Samsung’s upcoming features is one that social media lovers will appreciate. The Galaxy S22 series includes special “image quality optimization technology” that’s applied to photos taken from both social media and third-party camera apps. In other words, there should no longer be a massive quality difference between photos shot on the Samsung Camera app and those taken through Snapchat or Instagram.