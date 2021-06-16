Is your Galaxy S21 Ultra battery life shorter while on the move? Here's a culprit...0
We are not talking the gargantuan size and weight of the S21 Ultra here but rather Samsung's camera software which seems to keep both the Ultra and the Note awake while the phone is moving and shaking, aka by just walking around.
So here's something "fun" about the S20 Ultra (possibly), Note20 Ultra, and S21 Ultra: bad battery life when the phone is in motion.— Zachary Wander (@Wander1236) June 5, 2021
Why? Because otherwise, the camera might make a rattling noise.
Samsung has been made aware of the problem, and if they investigate to conclude that the anti-shake stabilization system wakes that keep the sensor from rattling while in motion is behind this, it will be sure to issue a fix. We feel for them, as otherwise people would be complaining that something in their phone is rattling, there's no winning this war.