Is your Galaxy S21 Ultra battery life shorter while on the move? Here's a culprit...

We are not talking the gargantuan size and weight of the S21 Ultra here but rather Samsung's camera software which seems to keep both the Ultra and the Note awake while the phone is moving and shaking, aka by just walking around.





Needless to say, these wake commands that are never stopped can drain a unit's battery pretty fast as the phone is always in an alert state even though it's not being used but rather simply moved around. You can follow this thread for the coding details, but, in essence, the OIS anti-shake camera system may be the culprit:



