You will probably not find a better deal than this on the absolutely excellent Galaxy S21 Ultra

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Although the Galaxy S21 Ultra costs $200 less than its predecessor, $1,200 is still a lot of money, but thankfully, Black Friday is here, and Samsung and Amazon both have knocked some bucks off the device.





The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the kind of device that's pretty hard to pass up at the new discounted rates. It's something of a benchmark for Android flagships, offering a gorgeous 6.8-inches screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery.





The camera system features a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, two telephoto cameras with 3X and 10X optical zoom, and a laser autofocus module. For selfies, there is a 40MP front camera housed in a pinhole.





The phone also looks great and Samsung has committed to three years of software updates. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also the company's first non-Note device to support the S Pen stylus. Other tidbits include an in-display fingerprint reader and Gorilla Victus glass on the front and back for protection.





Samsung has slashed $200 off the price of the phone, meaning it now starts at $999.99.









If you would rather get the device from Amazon, the good news is that you will get to save even more, $300 to be specific. This is as good as it gets and you must act fast if you want to snag a unit before stock runs out.









Of course, not everyone wants an all-out flagship, and if that's the case for you, may we recommend the Galaxy S20 FE , which was already a great budget flagship at $699, but is irresistible now at $549.99.













The phone sits between the The phone sits between the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus and offers a 6.5-inches 120Hz screen, the Snapdragon 865 chip, a 4,500mAh cell, and a triple camera system with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera has a resolution of 32MP.





Want to explore even more options? Check out the other Samsung phones that are being sold at a discount at the moment.