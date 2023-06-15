The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sees its lowest-ever price once more

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sees a substantial discount once more
Gather round, British bargain hunters! Amazon UK launched a sale on one of the most desired smartphones from Samsung: the Galaxy S21 FE. Right now, the base model and the 256GB version of this high-end device are available at their most affordable prices on the British version of the world’s largest online retailer, a great deal.

Treat yourself to one of the best flagship smartphones of the past year, and you shouldn’t regret it. The Galaxy S21 FE scores great points in performance, design, battery life, operating system, etc., so your investment is very likely to pay off.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB: now £200 below its price tag

This smartphone is a combination of sleek design and stunning features under the hood. Not surprisingly, the Galaxy S21 FE still is one of the best Anrdoid-powered phoned. Right now, it's available at a discount, some £200 below its regular price. Take advantage of this irresistible deal, and you get free Disney+ access for six months.
£200 off (29%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Get your Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 256GB with a good discount

The non-base version of the Galaxy S21 FE is now available on Amazon UK, well below its listed UK price. The AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor will ensure all your games look stunning and run smoothly, while the 256GB space ensures you have enough space to store everything you want! Plus, there's free Disney+ access on Samsung for six months.
£200 off (27%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

And now, let’s check out the deal and find out what makes it so irresistible from our point of view. Firstly, you can now buy the Galaxy S21 FE in whichever color you like, for Amazon UK launched both the base model and the 256GB Galaxy S21 FE in several available colors to meet demand. Moreover, the slightly humbler Samsung high-end phone now comes at its lowest price, though not for the first time. Amazon UK has thrown in six months of free Disney+ on Samsung plus a three-year extended warranty to make the deal even juicier.

In addition to this, the offer comes with a trade-in option. So, if you’re willing to spare your existing device, you can get the final price tag of this powerhouse to be even lower than it is now. However, we know that not everyone is a fan of this option and would like to clarify that the deal is still pretty good, even without a trade-in.

While it undoubtedly isn’t as well performing as the latest flagship from Samsung, this Android phone is incredibly promising for its price. It sports a high screen-to-body ratio and a 6.2-inch AMOLED X2 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device also runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 6GB RAM to make gaming and everything else smooth and seamless. The battery life is pretty good, and so is the camera, although it’s become somewhat obsolete compared to the camera performance of more recent Samsung and Apple flagship devices.

